How to See Season Rewards & Progress in FC 25

Check your current progress and available rewards this season in EA FC 25
Published: Sep 19, 2024

FC 25 brings with it some much-needed tweaks and adjustments to Seasons. EA has clearly put a lot of thought into trying to engage the player base with both online and offline game modes through these changes. But really, at the end of the day, nothing helps push you to play and grind an FC Season better than knowing some cool Season Rewards are right around the corner! Here’s how to check your Season Rewards and Progress in FC 25.

How to Check Season Rewards & Progress in FC 25

Perhaps the most meaningful change in FC 25’s Seasons is their extension beyond Ultimate Team to Career Mode and Clubs. Fortunately, the way to check your progress in each of these is identical. To do so, follow the steps below.

  1. Navigate to the Objectives tab of the mode you’re playing
  2. From here, press L2
  3. Scroll up to FC Season 
The objectives menu in EA FC 25
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Once here, you can check your current progress as well as all the available rewards for that particular Season. It’s also worth noting that players can check and claim these rewards from FC 25’s Web App and Companion App.

How to Progress in FC 25 Season

Your progress in an FC 25 Season is tracked through the accumulation of points. Previously, this was known as XP, while now it’s referred to as Season Points (SP). You are awarded SP when you complete objectives listed for a specific game mode or for all FC 25 game modes.

One key change from FC 24 is the removal of SP (then known as XP) from all weekly modes rewards. Instead, you will be able to earn SP through frequent themed content that ties back to each Season’s overall theme. Be sure to frequently check the available rewards and your progress towards them so you don’t end up missing anything!

That’s all you need to know on how to see Season Rewards and Progress in FC 25. For more on FC 25, check out how to play with friends and how to do all celebrations.

