There are some occasions where knowing how to do a Tactical Foul in EA FC 25 can make the difference between winning and losing a match. EA Sports FC 25 contains a handful of changes and new mechanics that are worth mastering. One such mechanic is the art of committing a Tactical Foul where the punishment is often worth avoiding a last-second defeat. Here, find out how to perform a Tactical Foul during matches.

EA FC 25 Tactical Foul Explained

A Tactical Foul is deliberately stopping an attacking player from creating an opportunity where they’re able to have a shot on goal. The break in play is the perfect chance to reorganize your team to stop another offensive play or to defend a slender lead.

Those on the receiving end of a Tactical Foul in FC 25 may not appreciate it, but if you manage to scrape a narrow victory, you won’t be complaining.

How to Do Tactical Foul in EA FC 25

The process of performing a Tactical Foul in any EA FC 25 mode is extremely straightforward. If you’re on PlayStation, hold R1 and X when standing near an opponent. For those on Xbox, hold RB and A.

Before jumping straight into a tackle, you will receive an instant yellow card.

Is a Tactical Foul Worth Doing?

If you’re looking for a surefire way of stopping a fast-paced forward in their tracks, a Tactical Foul in FC 25 is an extremely effective way of halting their momentum. Of course, it doesn’t come without the risk of potentially getting one of your players sent off so bear that in mind before committing any kind of challenge.

That's all there is to know about the Tactical Foul in FC 25 and how to commit one.

