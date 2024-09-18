How to Get Seasons SP Fast In EA FC 25

If you want to progress fast in EA FC 25, then you definitely need to get as much SP as possible. But how to do that without wasting too much time? Let’s go over how to earn Seasons SP Fast in EA FC 25 so you will get to the top quickly.

How to Earn Seasons SP Fast in FC 25

In EA FC 25, a player will earn Season Points (this year’s equivalent of XP) when completing challenges, tasks, and matches. SP is gained across different game modes, so not limited to any in particular. If you are playing Pro Clubs or Ultimate Team, you can still earn SP points, as long as you are playing in a FC game mode.

Image source: EA Sports

Overall, the fastest way to earn SP is by checking which objectives you are able to complete, as there might be both Daily and Weekly ones, each with their own different rewards quota. Daily are usually quite simple, such as scoring a goal, they might be worth the little time it might take to complete them, even though the rewards will be on the smaller side. Weekly might be something like completing 15 tackles or getting nine Assists.

There are also Seasonal Objectives, so keep an eye on those for those sweet SP rewards, with most of them simply rewarding you for playing. Regularly check the Objective menu so you won’t miss on possible opportunities.

What Are Season Points?

Previously known as XP, SP (Season Points) are much like experience points in many other game, they will track your progress in the season. Since they are limited-time events, the more SP you earn and the more tiers you can manage to unlock, with exclusive rewards such as cosmetic items, players, packs, and more, depending on the game mode you’re playing.

That’s all we have for you on how to earn Seasons SP fast. For more guides on the game check out our articles on how to play with friends and the best teams.

