Image Credit: Bethesda
A group of players in EA FC 25.
Image Source: EA Sports
Best Players for Ultimate Edition Evolution in EA FC 25

Your first big evo!
Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton
|

Published: Sep 18, 2024 12:00 pm

The race to getting the best starter squad in Ultimate Team is on! If your pack luck has been a bit disappointing so far, EA FC 25 has plenty of evolutions on offer – including some exclusive to Ultimate Edition owners. Here are the best players for the Ultimate Edition evolution in EA FC 25.

Best Ultimate Edition Evolution Players in EA FC 25

Players you want to upgrade via the exclusive Ultimate Edition evo path need to meet a fixed set of parameters. Fortunately, they’re quite forgiving: the player needs to be able to play Striker, be less than 82 OVR, have no more than 7 PlayStyles, and no Playstyles+ at all.

As such, here are some ideal players to use:

Player NameClub/LeagueStarting OVR
Leon BaileyAston Villa (Premier League)82
Inaki WilliamsAthletic Club (La Liga)82
Randall Kolo-MuaniParis Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)82
Ademola LookmanAtalanta (Serie A)82
Darwin NunezLiverpool (Premier League)82
Patrik SchickBayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga)82
Alexander SorlothAtletico Madrid (La Liga)82
Angel CorreaAtletico Madrid (La Liga)82
Gabriel JesusArsenal (Premier League)82
Two players jockeying for the ball in EA FC 25.
Image Source: EA Sports

EA FC 25 Ultimate Edition Evolution, Explained

The Ultimate Edition evolution is likely one of the first you’ll undertake playing EA FC 25. After completing it, the striker you choose will get across-the-board stat upgrades to make them strong enough to use until the first few weeks of promotional cards have dropped.

Look out for the following buffs:

  • +3 Passing
  • +1 Defending
  • +3 Physical
  • +1 Skill Moves (up to four stars)
  • +4 Shooting
  • Power Shot PlayStyle+
  • First Touch PlayStyle

Those are our picks of the best players to use in the EA FC 25 Ultimate Edition evolution. For more on the game, here are our TOTW 1 predictions and the best web app investments to make.

