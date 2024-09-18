Best Players for Ultimate Edition Evolution in EA FC 25

The race to getting the best starter squad in Ultimate Team is on! If your pack luck has been a bit disappointing so far, EA FC 25 has plenty of evolutions on offer – including some exclusive to Ultimate Edition owners. Here are the best players for the Ultimate Edition evolution in EA FC 25.

Best Ultimate Edition Evolution Players in EA FC 25

Players you want to upgrade via the exclusive Ultimate Edition evo path need to meet a fixed set of parameters. Fortunately, they’re quite forgiving: the player needs to be able to play Striker, be less than 82 OVR, have no more than 7 PlayStyles, and no Playstyles+ at all.

As such, here are some ideal players to use:

Player Name Club/League Starting OVR Leon Bailey Aston Villa (Premier League) 82 Inaki Williams Athletic Club (La Liga) 82 Randall Kolo-Muani Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1) 82 Ademola Lookman Atalanta (Serie A) 82 Darwin Nunez Liverpool (Premier League) 82 Patrik Schick Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) 82 Alexander Sorloth Atletico Madrid (La Liga) 82 Angel Correa Atletico Madrid (La Liga) 82 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal (Premier League) 82

EA FC 25 Ultimate Edition Evolution, Explained

The Ultimate Edition evolution is likely one of the first you’ll undertake playing EA FC 25. After completing it, the striker you choose will get across-the-board stat upgrades to make them strong enough to use until the first few weeks of promotional cards have dropped.

Look out for the following buffs:

+3 Passing

+1 Defending

+3 Physical

+1 Skill Moves (up to four stars)

+4 Shooting

Power Shot PlayStyle+

First Touch PlayStyle

Those are our picks of the best players to use in the EA FC 25 Ultimate Edition evolution. For more on the game, here are our TOTW 1 predictions and the best web app investments to make.

