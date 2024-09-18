Image Credit: Bethesda
Best Starter Pack Nation to Choose in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Damiano Gerli
Published: Sep 18, 2024 11:49 am

While selecting the best players for your team is always important, the first decision is which nation you want to start off with. If you need advice, we have the best starter pack nation to choose in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. Keep reading to find out which one you might want to bet on.

While this choice might be surprising for some, England is the best starter pack nation to choose. There are several reasons for this, but the one that we would prioritize is that with English players being quite common to find, you will easily get several bronze players in your club. With many players from England all coming from the Premier League and the English Football League, you are guaranteed a solid selection.

the starter squad nation choice screen in fc 25
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

While other nations, such as France or even the Netherlands, might also guarantee that you will get several quite strong players, these choices will mean that you will receive players from several territories and leagues around Europe. Choosing England will make sure that you will get players from a quite limited territory, which guarantees that you will get a good chemistry in the team pretty early on.

Of course this doesn’t mean that you will get any strong players quite early on. It might still take you a while to get such star players as Rodri or Erling Haaland. But do not be discouraged by this, as England still guarantees that you will have a relatively easier time in Squad Building Challenges.

With so many English bronze, silver, and base gold players in the game, you’ll have a head start in the Foundations SBCs by having more English players in your Club.

That’s all we have for you on the best starter pack nation to choose in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. But if you are hungry for more information on the game, we would recommend that you check out our other articles such as how to do all celebrations and how to play with friends.


Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli is a gaming historian and freelance journalist, born with a faithful Commodore 64 by his side. He has been writing about games for 20+ years, with articles on gaming history published on Kotaku, PC Gamer, PcGamesN and Retro Gamer magazine. Say hi to him on Twitter at @damgentemp, or on his blog https://genesistemple.com (now dedicated to the history of video game design).
