The marquee new feature in EA FC 25 is Rush mode, a five-a-side spin-off of all the major modes. While it exists within Clubs, Ultimate Team, and Kick Off, you can also earn Rush Points separately to complete objectives and level up your season progression. Here’s how to get Rush Points fast in EA FC 25.

Best Ways to Farm Rush Points in EA FC 25

The best way to get a significant amount of Rush Points fast is simply to win matches. However, you can only earn them in Ultimate Team, so bear that in mind if you’re trying to grind for them.

Each match of Rush you win nets you 1,000 Rush Points, double what you get for losing. Since each match only lasts around seven minutes, it means you can quite easily get a lot of Rush Points for getting onto a good win streak.

Even better, you can an additional 3,000 Rush Points per match simply for playing in co-op with a friend. While Pro Clubs is one of the modes with a Rush matchmaking option, you can’t earn Rush Points from it. As such, it’s best to boot up Ultimate Team Rush with a friend as an efficient way of earning points. That’s especially considering they stack with win rewards.

Additionally, before you start a match of Rush you’re given a set of objectives that remain active for that game only. These aren’t pre-determined and can encompass any number of team-building or performance criteria. For example, there’s one that gives you an extra 600 Rush Points for using a player from a highlighted league or nation in your team. This can occasionally introduce multipliers for goals and wins using these specified players, contributing hugely to your points tally.

If you combine all of these methods, you’ll rake in Rush Points in no time! For more on EA FC 25, here are the best players to use in Rush. We’ve also got tips on how to tell if you’ve got a walkout and how to tactical foul.

