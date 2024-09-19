The Flair Pass in FC 25 provides some extra style and power to your passes. They can also catch your opponent off guard by letting you through by moving backwards or sideways, or at least giving very few hints about where you are heading for. Flair passing is more than just a fancy trick, it can also be used to improve your skill level. We’ll go over how to perform a Flair Pass in FC 25 as well as other Flair passes, Flair through balls, Flair shots, and Flair lobs.

What Is a Flair Pass FC 25?

In FC 25, Flair Passing simply adds a little Flair or style to the passing or play of a player. As for the type of pass, the player can use the side of the foot, lob the ball, or even perform the back heel pass. Mastery of Flair Passes is not just about looking cool, as they are also useful tools to perform feints and surprise your opponents. Usually, who you will pass to is determined beforehand by the direction you are facing; however, Flair Passes allow you to pass the ball without giving away such hints.

Learning Flair passes may not turn you into an FC 25 expert in one day, but it does give you a slight edge in any game, plus it feels cool to pull off.

How to Flair Pass in FC 25

To Flair pass in FC 25 on PlayStation consoles press L2 and X while not moving. For Xbox, Flair pass is the LT+ A buttons, but do not move with the left stick. In Practice mode, go ahead and give it a try, additionally, you can charge up a Flair pass just like a regular pass or shot.

Here are the Flair Pass controls for PlayStation

Flair Move PlayStation Controls Flair through pass Press L2 + Triangle without using the left stick Flair shot Press L2 + Circle without using the left stick Flair Lob Press L2 + Square without using the left stick

And here are the controls for the Flair Passes on Xbox.

Flair Move Xbox Controls Flair through pass Press L2 + Y without using the left stick Flair Shot Press L2 + B without using the left stick Flair Lob Press L2 + X without using the left stick

