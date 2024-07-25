It Girl Codes (July 2024)

Want to live out your Y2K fashion dreams? If so, you’ll definitely want to redeem all the latest It Girl codes. This Roblox experience is all about procuring a vast range of clothes, testing out new outfits and looks to uncover more styles. Redeeming codes is a great way of getting enough currency to buy new items!

All It Girl Codes

It Girl Codes (Working)

ITGIRL: 250 Diamonds

It Girl Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in It Girl

Making use of It Girl coupons is much more straightforward than in other Roblox games. In fact, it works the same in mobile, PC, and console versions of Roblox. Here’s what to do:

Load into It Girl via the Roblox game page.

Once in a lobby, tap the Settings cog icon.

You’ll see a text box saying ‘Enter code here’, so paste in a code from our list.

Press the Redeem button and check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked.

How Do You Get More It Girl Codes?

Conveniently, you can find coupons on the It Girl game page as linked above. Within the description, you’ll find the most recent active code listed. Alongside that, check out the game’s Discord server and X page, as both will likely share codes down the line, too.

Of course, we’d also recommend bookmarking this page and checking back each time you play It Girl. We’ll manually check for new codes, updating our list as soon as we spot any. That way, you don’t need to scroll through chat logs to find them yourself!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that the code you’re trying to redeem has expired. This is quite common on Roblox games, where coupons can disappear from circulation without any prior warning. To avoid this, you’ll want to redeem each code the instant you spot it.

Failing that, double-check that you’re inputting the code exactly as seen on our guide. Since most Roblox codes are case-sensitive and contain special characters like numbers and others, you’ll want to paste codes in directly to avoid any typos.

