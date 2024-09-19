Image Credit: Bethesda
Cheapest Advanced SBC Solution in EA FC 25

A tricky one!
Image of Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton
|

Published: Sep 19, 2024 11:53 am

Want some help with the cheapest Advanced SBC solution in EA FC 25? This is the second SBC within the League and Nation Hybrid folder, dishing out a Rare Mixed Players Pack as a completion reward. Read on for the cheapest squad to do the job!

EA FC 25 Advanced SBC Cheapest Solution

See the image below for the cheapest 11 you can put out for the Advanced SBC. We’ve also included a table listing each player’s average price, so you know how many coins it should set you back.

Completing the Advanced SBC in EA FC 25.
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite
PositionPlayer NameAverage Price
GKJose Sa650 coins
LBRaphael Guerreiro400 coins
CBDiogo Leite350 coins
CBDanilho Doekhi400 coins
RBEduardo Quaresma550 coins
LMBruma550 coins
CMManuel Ugarte800 coins
CMHong Hyeon Seok300 coins
CMRodrigo Bentancur600 coins
RMPedro Neto2,300 coins
STHwang Hee Chan300 coins

As you can see, it’s a fairly cheap investment to complete the SBC. Based on pricing trends at the time of writing, you’ll need around 7,200 coins to clear Advanced and get the untradeable Rare Mixed Players Pack as a reward. The only major purchase is Pedro Neto at RM. The new Chelsea winger costs several thousand coins – a figure that’ll likely only go up.

Once completed, you get a Rare Mixed Players Pack that regularly costs 25,000 coins. It contains 12 rare players, with an even split of four gold, four silver, and four bronze. The odds are fairly decent for getting a strong rare gold player, so it’s more than worth doing the SBC.

That’s the cheapest solution to the Advanced SBC in EA FC 25! For more, here are the cheapest solutions for the Fiendish and Puzzle Master SBCs. We’ve also got a guide on the new duplicate storage feature!

