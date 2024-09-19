Image Credit: Bethesda
A stadium in EA FC 25.
Image Source: EA Sports
Category:
Guides

Cheapest Puzzle Master SBC Solution in EA FC 25

The toughest SBC yet!
Image of Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton
|

Published: Sep 19, 2024 07:20 am

Need help finding the cheapest Puzzle Master SBC solution in EA FC 25? This SBC is the final one within the League and Nation Hybrid set, and one of the toughest base challenges in the game, so completing it on the cheap won’t be easy. Giving you get a Rare Mega Pack as your reward, though, it’s more than worth the effort.

Puzzle Master SBC Cheap Solution

Use the image below to see our solution to the Puzzle Master SBC. We’ve also listed the player names below so you know who to search for in the Transfer Market.

The Puzzle Master SBC solution in EA FC 25.
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite
PositionPlayer NameAverage Price
GKMichele Di Gregorio600 Coins
CBNicolas Otamendi600 Coins
CBCasey Krueger400 Coins
CBMarcos Senesi500 Coins
LMWilfried Zaha800 Coins
CMKephren Thuram600 Coins
CMTyler Adams600 Coins
RMRosemonde Kouassi650 Coins
LWNuno Santos600 Coins
STAlexandre Lacazette600 Coins
RWAngel Di Maria800 Coins

Fortunately, this is quite a cheap solution to start with – especially when the market is forgiving prior to the public launch of EA FC 25. The only player who may cost more than the regular discard price is Angel Di Maria, mainly due to his 83 OVR and five-star skills. At the time of writing, he’s able to snap up with a bit between 800 and 1,000 coins, so even that piece of the puzzle is fairly cheap.

Enter the squad above into the SBC and you’ll get a Rare Mega Pack as your reward. While the contents are untradeable, you’ll get 30 rare gold items and players. You’re bound to get at least a few players to add to your team, plus fodder to put in some of the game’s other tricky beginner SBCs.

That’s the best solution for the Puzzle Master SBC in EA FC 25! For more on the game, check out how to send items to duplicate storage and the best Starter Pack nation to choose.

