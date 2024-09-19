Need help finding the cheapest Puzzle Master SBC solution in EA FC 25? This SBC is the final one within the League and Nation Hybrid set, and one of the toughest base challenges in the game, so completing it on the cheap won’t be easy. Giving you get a Rare Mega Pack as your reward, though, it’s more than worth the effort.

Puzzle Master SBC Cheap Solution

Use the image below to see our solution to the Puzzle Master SBC. We’ve also listed the player names below so you know who to search for in the Transfer Market.

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Position Player Name Average Price GK Michele Di Gregorio 600 Coins CB Nicolas Otamendi 600 Coins CB Casey Krueger 400 Coins CB Marcos Senesi 500 Coins LM Wilfried Zaha 800 Coins CM Kephren Thuram 600 Coins CM Tyler Adams 600 Coins RM Rosemonde Kouassi 650 Coins LW Nuno Santos 600 Coins ST Alexandre Lacazette 600 Coins RW Angel Di Maria 800 Coins

Fortunately, this is quite a cheap solution to start with – especially when the market is forgiving prior to the public launch of EA FC 25. The only player who may cost more than the regular discard price is Angel Di Maria, mainly due to his 83 OVR and five-star skills. At the time of writing, he’s able to snap up with a bit between 800 and 1,000 coins, so even that piece of the puzzle is fairly cheap.

Enter the squad above into the SBC and you’ll get a Rare Mega Pack as your reward. While the contents are untradeable, you’ll get 30 rare gold items and players. You’re bound to get at least a few players to add to your team, plus fodder to put in some of the game’s other tricky beginner SBCs.

That’s the best solution for the Puzzle Master SBC in EA FC 25! For more on the game, check out how to send items to duplicate storage and the best Starter Pack nation to choose.

