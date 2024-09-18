Did you pack several items that you don’t really need in EA FC 25? Well, before you could not really do much except discard them, but now you have another option. Let’s find out how to send items to duplicate storage in EA FC 25 and how to get them back once you need them.

Recommended Videos

How to Send Items to Duplicate Storage

It is definitely simple to send items that you don’t need or want to duplicate storage. Once you acquire a duplicate, you will get directly two options:

Sell the item immediately.

Send the item to Duplicate Storage.

To actually send them to duplicate storage, you simply need to press R2/RT to send them to your club, just as you would with a non-duplicate. You’ll be shown a message asking if you’re sure, and you simply need to select Yes.

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

The storage can contain up to 100 items and it is quite the convenient way to avoid selling player items that might go up in value in the future. You can hold on to them also if you want to complete certain challenges in the future.

How to Access Duplicate Storage In EA FC 25

It is very easy to access the storage. Once you are in the Squad Building Challenge area and selecting players to ise, you will find an appropriate tab called Duplicate Storage. Simply tab over to it and you will find all the player items you have stored in there so far.

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

You can quickly access it to take a look at all the items you have stored and also if you have changed your mind and want to sell them. It is also accessible via the FC Companion app, so at any time you keep track of which duplicates you have, and can decide to sell them or use them.

That’s all we have for you on how to send items to duplicate storage in EA FC 25. For more guides on the game, do check out our articles on how to play with friends and how to do all celebrations.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy