As you’ll quickly discover in Two Point Museum, expeditions are pivotal in expanding the museums and moving forward into other areas. As the game progresses, these will get more and more difficult for the experts. Some go MIA, some get muddy feet (or a broken face from dueling a knight), and when unlocking the spooky sections of the map, some can even get cursed.

What are Curses in Two Point Museum?

Like illnesses, curses cause staff members to behave abnormally, often causing problems for those around them. In the case of Possession, someone will be possessed by a mischievous ghost who is determined to cause as much mayhem as possible, making life very difficult for janitors and experts who have to clean up after them. They cause exhibits to gather dust and vandalize signs, lowering donations, buzz, and happiness.

Image via Twinfinite

While less destructive, other curses can make the afflicted staff member very unhappy, which can have a knock-on effect on their work and how well they perform tasks.

When sending out an expedition party in the Netherworld section of the map, players will see that a ’Curse’ event icon replaces some of the previously seen injuries and unfortunate scenarios. Like with previous map locations, there is a way to prevent the negative impacts brought on by the expedition.

How to Remove Curses in Two Point Museum

Like the First Aid Kit, the Expedition Cargo Item ‘Curse Counter’ can be equipped when setting up the expedition and removes one Curse event. However, unlike the First Aid Kit, the Curse Counter must be created by the player in their museum Workshop with a Janitor and costs $4,500 to make every time one is needed.

Image via Twinfinite

Planning is useful, especially when multiple curses become a possibility during one expedition, but it’s very costly at the beginning when Wailon Lodge is still trying to entice visitors. It also doesn’t remove injury events like a First Aid Kit, so it becomes location-dependent as to whether the player should swap it out for Curse Counter, or if the odds are that a member of staff will injure themselves instead.

If you feel like risking it, there is a way to cure a cursed staff member, but it does cost slightly more and takes the person out of commission for work.

Image via Twinfinite

As POIs (Points of Interest) are opened up on the map, players will be able to send an expedition to the ‘Paranormal Detection Agency’ and from there, ‘Curses, Curses, Curses’, which will cure staff members of any curse they have been afflicted with.

While taking a risk sometimes pays off, each trip to Curses, Curses, Curses costs $5,000 per trip, and only one member of staff can be cured at a time.

Now the options are clear; deciding whether to risk it is up to you and how lucky you think your expedition team is.

