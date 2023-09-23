How to Complete Around the World SBC in EA FC 24

EA FC 24 may be new in name, but some things never change, such as Ultimate Team’s ‘Around the World’ Squad Building Challenge (SBC). With the Web and Companion Apps live, those who have early access to this year’s title can start diving into the various SBCs Ultimate Team has to offer. This leads us to one of the trickier ones early on, but the reward may just be worth it. Let’s break down how to complete the Around the World SBC in EA FC 24.

Where to Find Around the World SBC in EA FC 24

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

As always, finding Around the World is a fairly straightforward task.

From the menu, find SBC > Hybrid Nations, and you’re there.

There are four SBCs to choose from, but we’re looking for Around the World, which happens to be in the bottom-right corner.

Around the World SBC Requirements

Much like previous entries, there are five requirements to complete this SBC. Here’s every box you need to tick in order to grab your reward.

Countries/Regions: Exactly 10

Rare Players: Min. 8 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 81

Chemistry per Player: Min. 2

Total Chemistry: Min. 24

That’s certainly quite the combination. However, let us tell you why it’s worth it.

Around the World SBC Reward

While untradeable, the reward for completing this SBC is a Rare Mega Pack, one of the more special packs that can be bought or earned in Ultimate Team. Though not as special as a Rare Mega Player Pack, per se, this still comes with 30 items – a mix of Players and Consumables – that are all rare.

With that in mind, let’s get to the cheapest possible solution.

Finding the Cheapest Around the World Solution(s)

It’s important to keep in mind that not only is EA FC 24 still in early access, but the transfer market fluctuates constantly. For now, we’ve found a sensible and cheap solution to this tricky SBC, but that may not be the case in a few weeks or so. However, with the addition of the women’s game into Ultimate Team from the beginning this time around, it may be easier to find a viable solution than it has been in past versions simply because there are more players to work with.

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Around the World SBC Solution in EA FC

Depending on the time of day, this solution can cost you anywhere between 7,000 to 9,000 coins to assemble. And while you don’t have to pick every player from the same league, it helps build chemistry quickly.

Additionally, as we often suggest, try to find an 84-rated GK when assembling these squads. You can typically find one anywhere between 1,200 to 1,500 coins, and it gives you a little wiggle room with lower-rated players elsewhere in the build. Oh, and you no longer have to worry about using Position Modifiers to make players fit their alternate position(s). If they’re able to play the position, they’ll simply slot right in!

Here’s the full breakdown:

Player Card Type Approximate Cost Casteels Gold Rare 1,200 Mazraoui Gold Rare 700 Bonucci Gold Common 650 Tapsoba Gold Rare 750 Hübers Gold Rare 700 Bensebaini Gold Rare 750 Xhaka Gold Common 800 Guerreiro Gold Common 800 Götze Gold Rare 750 Kramarić Gold Rare 700 Becker Gold Rare 650

Despite the reward itself being untradeable, tossing away approximately 7,500 coins is a heckuva lot cheaper than buying one of these packs when they go up for sale in the store.

That’s how you complete the Around the World SBC in EA FC 24, but don’t go anywhere just yet. For our continued coverage of EA’s latest, be sure to check out the various guides, news, and other updates at the link below.