How to Fix EA FC 24 Web App Not Working

Ultimate Team returns in EA FC 24, which means the Web and Companion Apps are back as well. But if you’re just booting up FC 24 for the first time, you may run into a common error. While the Web App is now live, several players (myself included) have been hit by the ‘Getting Started’ error which states that they must create a club in order to access the app. Fortunately, there’s a fix, so here’s how to fix the EA FC 24 Web App not working.

Web App Error Message in EA FC 24 Explained

First off, you’ll want to know what the message says. When initially booting up the web (or companion) app, you may be prompted with the following: “It looks like your EA account doesn’t have a Football Ultimate Team 24 Club.” It then tells you to make sure you’re logged into the right account, and that you’ll have to create a Football Ultimate Team (FUT) club to continue.

For what it’s worth, I received this message on both the Web App and mobile Companion App. The message concludes with a couple of options to fix the issue:

Login to EA FC 24 on your console or PC. Re-login to the FC 24 Companion App or Web App.

Of course, it isn’t always quite so simple.

How to Fix EA Account Web App Error in EA FC 24

Typically, the biggest issue that leads to this error is the fact that the game isn’t available yet. That’s because the Web and Companion Apps go live before the game does. And if the game isn’t available, then you cannot access Ultimate Team on your console or PC. Once the game goes live, following EA’s instructions should work.

However, there is at least one way to get back into the app(s) with your previous club information intact that doesn’t involve playing the game.

Find the Cog Icon > Settings > Sign Out. Log back into your EA Account.

In some cases, you may have to reset your EA Account password to get past the error message. But what if that also doesn’t work? Well then, there’s a very real chance the issue is on EA’s end and not yours. If that happens to be the case, you’ll unfortunately have to wait until the issue resolves itself. In the meantime, don’t be afraid to check back in on the apps periodically.

For now, that's how to fix the EA FC 24 Web App not working. There is plenty of FC 24 coverage to come, though. So don't be afraid to check back in on the apps periodically.