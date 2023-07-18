EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Web App: Expected Release Date, Features & More

The upcoming release of EA Sports’ FC 24 has fans looking forwards beyond FIFA 23 and to the new era in football simulation titles from EA. While it’s not been confirmed by the developers just yet, we do expect FC 24’s Ultimate Team to benefit from a Web App akin to the one we’ve seen in recent FIFAs. When it’ll be released and what features it’ll bring is a little less clear, though.

For those that don’t know, the Ultimate Team web app lets players access their squad, SBCs, the UT market and more via a web browser or the official EA Companion App. It means that players, so long as they have an internet connection, can tinker with their teams and earn rewards. Matches aren’t playable (obviously) but, beyond that, there’s a lot to do and enjoy.

As previously mentioned, FC 24 receiving a web application for Ultimate Team is not set in stone. However, its continued success, popularity and accessibility means we do expect one.

Typically, web apps have been released just ahead of the FIFA iterations themselves. The worldwide release of EA FC 24 is scheduled for 29 September 2023, with the Ultimate Edition coming a week earlier on 22 September.

We therefore expect the FC 24 Web App to come around the middle of September 2023. We expect the official Companion App to be overhauled and reset for FC 24 roughly a day or two after.

FIFA 23, our most recent example from which to base our predictions, opened its app worldwide on 21 September 2022. The FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition released on 27 September, with a full release for all editions on 30 September. If that tracks, somewhere around September 15 or 16 is our best guess right now. It’s just a guess though.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Features

The lack of clarity surrounding FC 24’s Web App means its features are another game of predictions. Again, we’re basing our expectations on FIFA 23’s web app, meaning we expect all of the following to return in some capacity:

Squad management

Squad Building Challenges

Claim and open rewards from FUT Champs, Division Rivals & Squad Battles

Access the Transfer Market

Open Packs

Monitor Objectives and Season Progress

Customize your Club

Look at Leaderboards

There could well be more features on the way, especially in light of the wealth of new content coming to FC 24’s Ultimate Team itself.

That’s all there is to say about the FC 24 Web App for now, but check back as we approach September for more and more on the game mode’s trusty side kick.