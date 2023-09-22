How to Sell Consumables in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

As is ever the case, players can earn coins in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team in a variety of ways. But if you don’t have time to play a match or two, selling items is the way to go. Additionally, you don’t want to sell yourself short when it comes to the players in your club. So for now, here’s how to sell consumables in EA FC 24.

Selling Consumables in EA FC 24

There are multiple ways to go about selling consumables in FC 24:

In-game.

On the web app.

Through the mobile companion app.

Selling Consumables In-Game in FC 24

Whether you’re going through the transfer market or searching your club, selling items in-game will get you to the same destination. Here’s how to navigate that:

Go to Transfers > Transfer List > Add Item OR Go to Club > Consumables > List on Transfer Market OR Quick Sell

Selling Consumables via the Web App in FC 24

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

When it comes to selling players via the Web App, it’s more or less the same as in-game. However, it is arguably easier to access. That’s because everything is located on the tidy sidebar on the left side of the screen. As is the case with in-game selling, though, players have the same options on the Web App.

Go to Transfers > Transfer List > Add Item OR Select Club > Consumables > List on Transfer Market OR Quick Sell

Selling Consumables via the Mobile App in FC 24

After updating your Companion App to the latest edition – FC 24 Companion – simply locate the Transfers or Club menus located at the bottom of the screen. After clicking on either one of them, you’ll have the same options as the ones above.

Obviously, consumables aren’t the only items players can sell in FC 24. You can also select Players or Managers to sell, with the option to Quick Sell if you’re in a hurry. If you accidentally quick sell an item you didn’t want to, make sure to utilize the Quick Sell Recovery option that is also located in the Club menu.

That’s everything you need to know about how to sell consumables in EA FC 24. If you’re looking for more FC 24 coverage, though, you won’t have to go far. Keep it here at Twinfinite for other guides, such as whether the latest title is crossplay, as well as news and updates.