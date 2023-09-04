Is EA FC 24 Crossplay? Answered

Footballs fans across the world are gearing up for the new era of EA Sports’ soccer simulation, which will see the FIFA name left behind in favor of FC. With FC 24, the first installment, rapidly approaching, players want to know if it’ll offer crossplay. Crossplay titles have been an increasingly significant topic in recent years, with players eager for their games to incorporate the mechanic. It essentially lets players play with and against others on different platforms.

Will EA FC 24 Be Crossplay?

Image Credit: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Fortunately, EA Sports FC 24 will have exhaustive crossplay implemented across the title from its launch; or at least, it will for the majority of consoles.

This was widely expected because of its inclusion in FIFA 23, and it’s also been confirmed by the FC 24 development team at EA Vancouver and EA Romania ahead of the game’s release in a recent blog post.

“In EA SPORTS FC™ 24, cross-play is expanding into all multiplayer online modes,” they wrote. “Players will now be able to team up with their cross-platform friends as well as play against mixed cross-platform teams across all modes where crossplay is available.”

This will continue to be based on the players platform generation with:

PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions being able to play cross-platform

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions being able to play cross-platform

Switch will be excluded from any cross-platform play.”

The devs also revealed that it will be added to more game modes than any previous FIFAs. Crossplay will feature in the following modes:

Ultimate Team – Rivals, Champions, Online Draft, Online Friendlies, Play a Friend (as in FIFA 23)

(as in FIFA 23) Online Friendlies (as in FIFA 23)

(as in FIFA 23) Online Seasons (as in FIFA 23)

(as in FIFA 23) Clubs (new for FC 24)

(new for FC 24) Co-Op Season (new for FC 24)

(new for FC 24) VOLTA FOOTBALL – Arcade, Squads (new for FC 24)

(new for FC 24) Ultimate Team Co-Op – Squad Battles, Rivals, Friendlies (new for FC 24)

The devs also confirmed that the feature will be enabled by default upon launch, but players can still opt out via the in-game settings. If your console or PC is set to disallow crossplay, it will be disabled by these settings. Through the EA Social options in-game, players can manage their crossplay, invite friends on different platforms and view leaderboards.

That’s everything we have on whether or not FC 24 has crossplay. To check out everything else FC 24, have a look at the related content below or our breakdown of all the new Ultimate Team features coming.