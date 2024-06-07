How to play FC 24 Euros mode - players from several national teams together with a football stadium in the background
How to Play EA FC 24 Euros Mode

Time to start the Euros!
Damiano Gerli
Published: Jun 7, 2024 09:35 am

We’re nearing the time for the exciting kick-off of the European Championship in 2024. Many are excited and would like to know who will win, among the many favorites, like Italy from last time or England and France. But if you want to beat them all to the punch, you might want to know all about how to play the EA FC 24 Euros mode. Let’s find out how to do it and how to access this new mode.

How to Access EA FC 24 Euros Mode

The new Euro mode in FC 24 comes in the form of a full-on update to the game. It is called the Festival of Football update. You’ll spot it instantly since once you open the game, a screen will pop-up informing you that the update has brought new modes and changes to FC 24. Naturally, one of these new modes is the UEFA Euro 24 experience.

The Title Update screen from FC 24
Source: Electronic Arts

Once you have updated the game, you will see a new option in the main menu, called “UEFA EURO 24”, just below the usual FC Live and before the Ultimate Team mode. Select it and, after an animated intro, you will get to choose which of the 24 national teams you would like to play as, such as France, the Netherlands, England and so on. This screen will give you some preliminary information on the team, such as an overall rating and the strength of their defense, midfield and attack.

After that, there are several modes you can decide to play:

  • The European Journey: A set of Euro 2024-related challenges that you can earn rewards in.
  • UEFA Euro 2024: Play the entire tournament.
  • Lead Your Nation: Play as the captain of a country, or create your own from scratch to compete in the tournament.
  • Kick Off: A single match against another player or the AI. You can also find new “Match of the Day” events, where you can play each of the real-life tournament matches up to the Finals.
  • Online Friendlies: Play matches against other friends online.

If you are not seeing the update live and can’t find the Euro 2024 mode, then we would recommend manually checking for updates in the EA Play app or on the console you are playing on. If you are still not seeing the update, then it might be a matter of waiting since, at the time of writing, it has just been released. Perhaps it has not hit your region yet.

That’s all you need to know on how to play EA FC 24 Euros mode. For more information on this mode, check out our guides on the best teams in Euro mode and how to low cross.

Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli is a gaming historian and freelance journalist, born with a faithful Commodore 64 by his side. He has been writing about games for 20+ years, with articles on gaming history published on Kotaku, PC Gamer, PcGamesN and Retro Gamer magazine. Say hi to him on Twitter at @damgentemp, or on his blog https://genesistemple.com (now dedicated to the history of video game design).