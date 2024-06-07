All EA FC 24 Path to Glory Cards & How to Get

The Euro 2024 has officially landed in EA FC 24, but that extends beyond its own game mode. A bunch of new Ultimate Team cards have also landed, celebrating the players and nations expected to soar at the Euros and this summer’s Copa America tournament – plus a few icon variants along the way. Here are all the EA FC 24 Path to Glory cards and how to get them.

All EA FC 24 Path to Glory Cards

The new Path to Glory promotion is split into three sub-categories: Euros cards, Copa America cards, and Greats of the Game icon cards. Check the tables below to see them all:

Euros Cards

Player Name Nationality League Club OVR Ruben Dias Portugal Premier League Manchester City 96 Bukayo Saka England Premier League Arsenal 96 Pedri Spain La Liga Spain 96 William Saliba France Premier League Arsenal 96 Jan Oblak Slovenia La Liga Atletico Madrid 96 Federico Chiesa Itality Serie A Juventus 95 Kyle Walker England Premier League Manchester City 95 Marcel Sabitzer Austria Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund 95 Frenkie De Jong Netherlands La Liga Barcelona 95 Kvicha Kvaratskhelia Georgia Serie A Napoli 95 Josko Gvardiol Serbia Premier League Manchester City 94 Deniz Undav Germany Bundesliga Stuttgart 94 Romelu Lukaku Belgium Serie A Roma 94 Milan Skriniar Slovakia Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain 93 Leandro Trossard Belgium Premier League Arsenal 93 Patrick Schick Czech Republic Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen 92 Nicola Zalewski Poland Serie A Roma 92 Orkun Kokcu Turkey Primera Liga Benfica 92 Sasa Lukic Serbia Premier League Fulham 91 Atilla Szalai Hungary Bundesliga SC Freiburg 91

Copa America Cards

Player Name Nationality League Club OVR Rodrigo De Paul Argentina La Liga Atletico Madrid 96 Eder Militao Brazil La Liga Real Madrid 96 Rodrigo Bentancur Uruguay Premier League Tottenham Hotspur 95 Tyler Adams United States of America Premier League Bournemouth 95 Alphonso Davies Canada Bundesliga Bayern Munich 95 Julian Alvarez Argentina Premier League Manchester City 94 Miguel Almiron Paraguay Premier League Newcastle United 93 Miguel Borja Colombia Argentine Primera Division River Plate 93 Michail Antonio Jamaica Premier League West Ham 92 Edson Alvarez Mexico Premier League West Ham 92

Greats of the Game Cards

Player Name Nationality League Club OVR Rivaldo Brazil Icons Icons 97 Kenny Dalglish Scotland Icons Icons 97 Nemanja Vidic Serbia Icons Icons 96 Peter Schmeichel Norway Icons Icons 96 Michael Ballack Germany Icons Icons 95 Davor Suker Croatia Icons Icons 95 Gheorghe Hagi Romania Icons Icons 95 Pavel Nedved Czech Republic Icons Icons 94 Antonio Di Natale Italy Serie A Heroes 96 Joan Capdevila Spain La Liga Heroes 96 Diego Forlan Uruguay La Liga Heroes 95 DaMarcus Beasley United States of America MLS Heroes 94

How to Get Path to Glory Cards in EA FC 24

As with most promotion cards in EA FC 24, the only way to get the new Path to Glory roster is via packs and the transfer market. That said, EA usually releases a few cards exclusively as SBC rewards or objectives, so don’t be surprised to see a few additional cards landing on those menus in the next few days.

Like many other tournament cards, all Path to Glory cards are subject to increase. The progression for OVR increases are as follows:

One win: +1 OVR

Three wins: +1 PlayStyle+

Win quarter-final: +1 OVR

Win semi-final: 5*/5* or +1 OVR

Win final: +1 OVR

Those are all the new EA FC 24 Path to Glory cards and how to get them! For more on the game, check out the best teams to use in the Euro 24 mode and how to access the new mode.

