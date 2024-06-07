All EA FC 24 Path to Glory Cards & How to Get

The Euro 2024 has officially landed in EA FC 24, but that extends beyond its own game mode. A bunch of new Ultimate Team cards have also landed, celebrating the players and nations expected to soar at the Euros and this summer’s Copa America tournament – plus a few icon variants along the way. Here are all the EA FC 24 Path to Glory cards and how to get them.
All EA FC 24 Path to Glory Cards
The new Path to Glory promotion is split into three sub-categories: Euros cards, Copa America cards, and Greats of the Game icon cards. Check the tables below to see them all:
Euros Cards
|Player Name
|Nationality
|League
|Club
|OVR
|Ruben Dias
|Portugal
|Premier League
|Manchester City
|96
|Bukayo Saka
|England
|Premier League
|Arsenal
|96
|Pedri
|Spain
|La Liga
|Spain
|96
|William Saliba
|France
|Premier League
|Arsenal
|96
|Jan Oblak
|Slovenia
|La Liga
|Atletico Madrid
|96
|Federico Chiesa
|Itality
|Serie A
|Juventus
|95
|Kyle Walker
|England
|Premier League
|Manchester City
|95
|Marcel Sabitzer
|Austria
|Bundesliga
|Borussia Dortmund
|95
|Frenkie De Jong
|Netherlands
|La Liga
|Barcelona
|95
|Kvicha Kvaratskhelia
|Georgia
|Serie A
|Napoli
|95
|
|Josko Gvardiol
|Serbia
|Premier League
|Manchester City
|94
|Deniz Undav
|Germany
|Bundesliga
|Stuttgart
|94
|Romelu Lukaku
|Belgium
|Serie A
|Roma
|94
|Milan Skriniar
|Slovakia
|Ligue 1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|93
|Leandro Trossard
|Belgium
|Premier League
|Arsenal
|93
|Patrick Schick
|Czech Republic
|Bundesliga
|Bayer Leverkusen
|92
|Nicola Zalewski
|Poland
|Serie A
|Roma
|92
|Orkun Kokcu
|Turkey
|Primera Liga
|Benfica
|92
|Sasa Lukic
|Serbia
|Premier League
|Fulham
|91
|Atilla Szalai
|Hungary
|Bundesliga
|SC Freiburg
|91
Copa America Cards
|Player Name
|Nationality
|League
|Club
|OVR
|Rodrigo De Paul
|Argentina
|La Liga
|Atletico Madrid
|96
|Eder Militao
|Brazil
|La Liga
|Real Madrid
|96
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Uruguay
|Premier League
|Tottenham Hotspur
|95
|Tyler Adams
|United States of America
|Premier League
|Bournemouth
|95
|Alphonso Davies
|Canada
|Bundesliga
|Bayern Munich
|95
|Julian Alvarez
|Argentina
|Premier League
|Manchester City
|94
|Miguel Almiron
|Paraguay
|Premier League
|Newcastle United
|93
|Miguel Borja
|Colombia
|Argentine Primera Division
|River Plate
|93
|Michail Antonio
|Jamaica
|Premier League
|West Ham
|92
|Edson Alvarez
|Mexico
|Premier League
|West Ham
|92
Greats of the Game Cards
|Player Name
|Nationality
|League
|Club
|OVR
|Rivaldo
|Brazil
|Icons
|Icons
|97
|Kenny Dalglish
|Scotland
|Icons
|Icons
|97
|Nemanja Vidic
|Serbia
|Icons
|Icons
|96
|Peter Schmeichel
|Norway
|Icons
|Icons
|96
|Michael Ballack
|Germany
|Icons
|Icons
|95
|Davor Suker
|Croatia
|Icons
|Icons
|95
|Gheorghe Hagi
|Romania
|Icons
|Icons
|95
|Pavel Nedved
|Czech Republic
|Icons
|Icons
|94
|Antonio Di Natale
|Italy
|Serie A
|Heroes
|96
|Joan Capdevila
|Spain
|La Liga
|Heroes
|96
|Diego Forlan
|Uruguay
|La Liga
|Heroes
|95
|DaMarcus Beasley
|United States of America
|MLS
|Heroes
|94
How to Get Path to Glory Cards in EA FC 24
As with most promotion cards in EA FC 24, the only way to get the new Path to Glory roster is via packs and the transfer market. That said, EA usually releases a few cards exclusively as SBC rewards or objectives, so don’t be surprised to see a few additional cards landing on those menus in the next few days.
Like many other tournament cards, all Path to Glory cards are subject to increase. The progression for OVR increases are as follows:
- One win: +1 OVR
- Three wins: +1 PlayStyle+
- Win quarter-final: +1 OVR
- Win semi-final: 5*/5* or +1 OVR
- Win final: +1 OVR
Those are all the new EA FC 24 Path to Glory cards and how to get them! For more on the game, check out the best teams to use in the Euro 24 mode and how to access the new mode.