All EA FC 24 Path to Glory Cards & How to Get

Published: Jun 7, 2024 01:00 pm

The Euro 2024 has officially landed in EA FC 24, but that extends beyond its own game mode. A bunch of new Ultimate Team cards have also landed, celebrating the players and nations expected to soar at the Euros and this summer’s Copa America tournament – plus a few icon variants along the way. Here are all the EA FC 24 Path to Glory cards and how to get them.

All EA FC 24 Path to Glory Cards

The new Path to Glory promotion is split into three sub-categories: Euros cards, Copa America cards, and Greats of the Game icon cards. Check the tables below to see them all:

Euros Cards

Player NameNationalityLeagueClubOVR
Ruben DiasPortugalPremier LeagueManchester City96
Bukayo SakaEnglandPremier LeagueArsenal96
PedriSpainLa LigaSpain96
William SalibaFrancePremier LeagueArsenal96
Jan OblakSloveniaLa LigaAtletico Madrid96
Federico ChiesaItalitySerie AJuventus95
Kyle WalkerEnglandPremier LeagueManchester City95
Marcel SabitzerAustriaBundesligaBorussia Dortmund95
Frenkie De JongNetherlandsLa LigaBarcelona95
Kvicha KvaratskheliaGeorgiaSerie ANapoli95
Josko GvardiolSerbiaPremier LeagueManchester City94
Deniz UndavGermanyBundesligaStuttgart94
Romelu LukakuBelgiumSerie ARoma94
Milan SkriniarSlovakiaLigue 1Paris Saint-Germain93
Leandro TrossardBelgiumPremier LeagueArsenal93
Patrick SchickCzech RepublicBundesligaBayer Leverkusen92
Nicola ZalewskiPolandSerie ARoma92
Orkun KokcuTurkeyPrimera LigaBenfica92
Sasa LukicSerbiaPremier LeagueFulham91
Atilla SzalaiHungaryBundesligaSC Freiburg91
All Euro 24 Path to Glory cards in EA Sports FC 24.
Image Source: EA Sports

Copa America Cards

Player NameNationalityLeagueClubOVR
Rodrigo De PaulArgentinaLa LigaAtletico Madrid96
Eder MilitaoBrazilLa LigaReal Madrid96
Rodrigo BentancurUruguayPremier LeagueTottenham Hotspur95
Tyler AdamsUnited States of AmericaPremier LeagueBournemouth95
Alphonso DaviesCanadaBundesligaBayern Munich95
Julian AlvarezArgentinaPremier LeagueManchester City94
Miguel AlmironParaguayPremier LeagueNewcastle United93
Miguel BorjaColombiaArgentine Primera DivisionRiver Plate93
Michail AntonioJamaicaPremier LeagueWest Ham92
Edson AlvarezMexicoPremier LeagueWest Ham92
All Copa America Path to Glory cards in EA Sports FC 24.
Image Source: EA Sports

Greats of the Game Cards

Player NameNationalityLeagueClubOVR
RivaldoBrazilIconsIcons97
Kenny DalglishScotlandIconsIcons97
Nemanja VidicSerbiaIconsIcons96
Peter SchmeichelNorwayIconsIcons96
Michael BallackGermanyIconsIcons95
Davor SukerCroatiaIconsIcons95
Gheorghe HagiRomaniaIconsIcons95
Pavel NedvedCzech RepublicIconsIcons94
Antonio Di NataleItalySerie AHeroes96
Joan CapdevilaSpainLa LigaHeroes96
Diego ForlanUruguayLa LigaHeroes95
DaMarcus BeasleyUnited States of AmericaMLSHeroes94

How to Get Path to Glory Cards in EA FC 24

As with most promotion cards in EA FC 24, the only way to get the new Path to Glory roster is via packs and the transfer market. That said, EA usually releases a few cards exclusively as SBC rewards or objectives, so don’t be surprised to see a few additional cards landing on those menus in the next few days.

Like many other tournament cards, all Path to Glory cards are subject to increase. The progression for OVR increases are as follows:

  • One win: +1 OVR
  • Three wins: +1 PlayStyle+
  • Win quarter-final: +1 OVR
  • Win semi-final: 5*/5* or +1 OVR
  • Win final: +1 OVR

Those are all the new EA FC 24 Path to Glory cards and how to get them! For more on the game, check out the best teams to use in the Euro 24 mode and how to access the new mode.

