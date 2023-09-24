EA FC 24 Evolutions Explained: All Player Upgrades, Requirements, & Challenges

Every once in a while, Ultimate Team comes around with a brand-new feature. This year, with the debut of EA FC 24, EA Sports has certainly delivered in that regard with Evolutions, a new and exciting way to upgrade your own players throughout the year. So with that in mind, we’re here to walk you through everything there is to know about Evolutions in EA FC 24, including upgrades, requirements, challenges, and more.

What Is Evolutions in EA FC 24?

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Simply put, Player Evolutions offer Ultimate Teamers another avenue to upgrade players. This time, however, these upgrades won’t require you to toss some coins into an SBC. Instead, they offer requirements and objectives for you to be able to upgrade your own players.

Benefits to Player Evolutions in EA FC

There are several benefits to using Evolutions to boost some of your own players. They include:

Overall Ratings Boost

Overall Skills Boost

Specific In-Game Stat Boosts

Weak Foot & Skill Moves

Work Rate & PlayStyle

PlayStyle > PlayStyle+

Alternate Positions & Unique Card Designs

Player Milestones

Season 1 Evolutions in EA FC 24

There are currently six different Evolutions upgrades players can dive into:

Founders Evolution

Welcome to Evolutions

Pacey Protector

Relentless Winger

Golden Glow Up (Part 1)

Golden Glow Up (Part 2)

Evolutions Requirements & Upgrades in EA FC 24

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

As mentioned above, there are six Evolutions to dive into right now. Each one differs in their requirements, including but not limited to the position that is eligible for an upgrade. We expect these to evolve (sorry) throughout the year, as EA does love to refresh Ultimate Team from season to season. For now, here’s what you need to do to upgrade players through these specific Evolutions.

Founders Evolution

Requirements

Overall: 75 to 83 OVR

Physical: Max. 85

Position: ST

Dribbling: Max. 83

Pace: Max. 91

Rarity: Rare

Challenges

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro Difficulty using your acting EVO Player. Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro Difficulty using your acting EVO Player.

Upgrades

Pace +3

Shooting +3

Dribbling +3

Physical +3

Weak Foot +1

Welcome to Evolutions

Requirements

Overall: Max. 80

Pace: Max. 90

Defending: Max. 80

Challenges

Play 1 Squad Battle (or Rivals/Champions) match on min. Semi-Pro Difficulty using your active EVO Player. Play 1 Squad Battle (or Rivals/Champions) match on min. Semi-Pro Difficulty using your active EVO Player.

Upgrades

Pace +1

Dribbling +1

Physical +1

Passing +1

Pacey Protector

Requirements

Overall: Max. 80

Position: CB

Pace: Max. 65

Defending: Max. 84

Physical: Max. 84

Passing: Max. 75

Challenges

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro Difficulty using your active EVO Player. Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro Difficulty using your active EVO Player.

Upgrades

Passing +3

Defending +3

Pace +7

Physical +5

Passing +3

Pace +8

Relentless Winger

Requirements

50,000 Coins OR 1,000 FC Points

Overall: Max. 79

Pace: Max. 91

Physical: Max. 79

Dribbling: Max. 82

Position: LW

Total Positions: Max. 3

Shooting: Max. 79

Before we get into the challenges, yes, this specific Evolution does require a fairly hefty investment. That said, players can take one of their eligible wingers from a 79 to an 85 Overall, and depending on their underlying stats, that could prove to be quite the coup.

That’s why it’s worth checking out, if nothing else. Additionally, the value of the rewards follow suit. Now, let’s get to those Challenges.

Challenges

Score 4 goals using your active EVO Player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro Difficulty. Play 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro Difficulty using your active EVO Player. Assist 4 goals using your active EVO Player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro Difficulty. Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro Difficulty using your active EVO Player. Play 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro Difficulty using your active EVO Player. Score & Assist using your active EVO Player in 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro Difficulty. Win 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO Player. Play 5 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO Player.

Upgrades

Shooting +7

Relentless PlayStyle

Passing +7

Position Eligibility: RW

Pace +4

Dribbling +7

Golden Glow Up (Part 1)

Finally, another use for Bronze Players! Time to put those lower-rated cards to the test and give them the Ultimate boost.

Requirements

Overall: Max. 64

Pace: Max. 75

Shooting: Max. 65

Position: CM

Dribbling: Max. 70

Defending: Max. 65

Physical: Max. 73

Challenges

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro Difficulty using your active EVO Player. Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro Difficulty using your active EVO Player.

Upgrades

Shooting +15

Pace +5

Passing +14

Defending +15

Dribbling +16

Physical +12

Talk about a glow-up.

Golden Glow Up (Part 2)

While the stat boosts aren’t as big as previous upgrades, your player will still see their 80-rated player move up to an 84 OVR. Plus, there will be PlayStyle upgrades as well.

So let’s get to it, shall we?

Requirements

Rarity: Evolutions 1 Overall: Max. 80 Pace: Max. 80 Position: CM Shooting: Max. 81 Defending: Max. 80 Dribbling: Max. 86

Challenges

Assist 4 goals using your active EVO Player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro Difficulty. Play 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro Difficulty using your active EVO Player. Score 2 goals from outside the box using your active EVO Player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro Difficulty. Play 5 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO Player. Assist 4 goals using your active EVO Player in Rivals or Champions matches. Win 5 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO Player.

Upgrades

Passing +3

Defending +3

Tiki Taka PlayStyle

Shooting +3

Dribbling +3

Pace +1

Physical +3

Pinged Pass PlayStyle

When Do Current Evolutions Expire?

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Founders Evolution : December 14, 2023

: December 14, 2023 Welcome to Evolutions : November 1, 2023

: November 1, 2023 Pacey Protector : October 8, 2023

: October 8, 2023 Relentless Winger : October 8, 2023

: October 8, 2023 Golden Glow Up (Part 1) : October 15, 2023

: October 15, 2023 Golden Glow Up (Part 2): October 15, 2023

As things stand, there are plenty of ways to go about upgrading your own players. Now the only question that remains is: What are you waiting for?

For now, that’s everything you need to know about Evolutions in EA FC 24. But if you’re looking for more FC 24 coverage, you’ve come to the right place. Be sure to check out our other guides below, as well as news and updates as you perfect your game on the pitch.