How to Get Free Euro 2024 Player in EA FC 24

While the regular season is underway, EA Sports is already preparing players of EA FC 24 for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 tournament that will be kicking off in the summer. For those who are into Ultimate Team, here’s how you can get a free Euro 2024 player in your EA FC 24 squad to join in the fun.

Getting a Free Euro 2024 Player in EA FC 24

It is quite simple, actually. All players have to do is play EA Sports FC 24, with the free player item being rewarded sometime after December 18. While the tournament itself kicks off on June 14, the cutoff for getting this reward will be January 16, 2024 at 11:59PM PT.

For your efforts, you will be receiving one of these player items:

Federico Chiesa – Italy

Ousmane Dembele – France

Jack Grealish – England

Alvaro Morata – Spain

Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands

Florian Wirtz – Germany

UEFA Euro 2024 Tournament in EA FC 24

Image Source: EA Sports

EA Sports has confirmed that Euro 2024 will be added to EA FC 24 as an additional mode for free in the summer of 2024. This includes EA FC Online and EA FC Mobile as well, ensuring content parity across all of the studio’s major football offerings. No set release date has been given just yet for when players can take their country of choice to international glory.

Also, this will also make EA FC 24 the official title for UEFA’s eEURO esports program, which is a new tournament featuring Europe’s best EA Sports FC players, representing UEFA national football teams. It will be an annual tournament, with qualification phases leading up to a final played live during the summer.

That's all there is on how you can get a free Euro 2024 player in your EA FC 24 squad.