EA FC 24 TOTY Schedule – When Each Team of the Year Player Is in Packs

If you are a football fan and an active player of EA FC 24, then you know that the start of the year is the time for the announcement of the Team Of The Year (TOTY). Here is our guide on the TOTY Full Schedule for EA FC24.

TOTY Full Schedule EA FC 24

The vote for both Men’s and Women’s TOTY in EA FC 24 was held on January 8, 2024. Millions of gamers from all around the world voted for their favorite players. EA continues the tradition and handles the TOTY releases by player positions and announces the who’s in packs over the week of the promo. So it would be wise to save your packs until all of the TOTY packs become available.

Here are all of the expected dates for releasing TOTY packs in EA FC 24 by their position on the picth:

Attackers : January 19 – January 21;

: January 19 – January 21; Midfielders : January 21 – January 23;

: January 21 – January 23; Defenders & Goalkeepers : January 23 – January 25;

: January 23 – January 25; Full Team: January 25 – February 2.

🟦TOTY Full Schedule🟦

⭐Attackers👦👧- 19th Jan ➡️ 21st Jan

⭐Midfielders👦👧- 21st Jan ➡️ 23rd Jan

⭐Defenders & GK l👦👧- 23rd Jan ➡️ 25th Jan

⭐Full Team 👧👦- 25th Jan ➡️ Feb 2nd

.#easportsfc #eafc24 #ratings pic.twitter.com/56y0yyJH2A — FifaTradingRomania (@fifa_romania) January 17, 2024

After the decision to include women players in the Ultimate Team, there will be more TOTY players in EA FC 24 than ever before. Note though that both men and women will get their own Team Of The Year and will be in packs at the same time.

Men’s TOTY Nominees EA FC 24

There are 85 players on the shortlist for Men’s TOTY in EA FC 24, including 8 goalkeepers, 22 defenders, 28 midfielders, and 27 strikers.

Goalkeepers

Alisson (Liverpool);

Ederson (Manchester City);

Brice Samba (RC Lens);

Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund);

Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus);

Mike Maignan (Milan);

Jan Oblak (Atletico de Madrid);

Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona).

Defenders

William Saliba (Arsenal);

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool);

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool);

Rúben Dias (Manchester City);

John Stones (Manchester City);

Dante (OGC Nice);

Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain);

Kim Min Jae (Bayern);

Mats Hummels (Borrusia Dortmund);

Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina);

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter);

Bremer (Juventus);

Theo Hernandez (Milan);

Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli);

Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica);

Jules Kounde (Barcelona);

Jesus Navas (Sevilla);

Gaya (Valencia);

Jonathan Clauss (Olimpique de Marseille);

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer 04 Leverkusen);

Grimaldo (Bayer 04 Leverkusen);

Federico Dimarco (Inter).

Midfielders

Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal);

Declan Rice (Arsenal);

Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion);

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City);

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City);

Rodri (Manchester City);

Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United);

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United);

Alexandr Golovin (AS Monaco);

Florian Wirtz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen);

Granit Xhaka (Bayer 04 Leverkusen);

Jamal Musiala (Bayern);

Leroy Sané (Bayern);

Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund);

Vincenzo Grifo (SC Freiburg);

Nicolò Barella (Inter);

Federico Chiesa (Juventus);

Adrien Rabiot (Juventus);

Riyad Mahrez (Al Ahli);

Sergej Milinković-Savić (Al Hilal);

Pedri (FC Barcelona);

İlkay Gündoğan (FC Barcelona);

Aleix García (Girona FC);

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid);

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid);

Luka Modrić (Real Madrid);

Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid);

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).

Attackers

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal);

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool);

Jack Grealish (Manchester City);

Erling Haaland (Manchester City);

Heung Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur);

Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain);

Lee Kang In (Paris Saint-Germain);

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain);

Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt);

Harry Kane (Bayern);

Loïs Openda (RB Leipzig);

Serhou Guirassy (VfB Stuttgart);

Lautaro Martínez (Inter);

Rafael Leão (Milan);

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli);

Victor Osimhen (Napoli);

Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo);

Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto);

Karim Benzema (Al Ittihad);

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr);

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid);

Morata (Atlético de Madrid);

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona);

Vini Jr. (Real Madrid);

Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad);

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal CF);

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami).

Women’s TOTY Nominees EA FC 24

There are 61 players on the shortlist for Women’s TOTY in EA FC 24, including 5 goalkeepers, 16 defenders, 18 midfielders, and 22 strikers.

Goalkeepers

Christiane Endler (Olympique Lyonnais);

Mary Earps (Manchester United);

Merle Frohms (VfL Wolfsburg);

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC);

Jane Campbell (Houston Dash).

Defenders

Wendie Renard (Olympique Lyonnais);

Mapi León (Barcelona);

Irene Paredes (Barcelona);

Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain);

Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona);

Katie McCabe (Arsenal);

Millie Bright (Chelsea);

Selma Bacha (Olympique Lyonnais);

Ona Batlle (Barcelona);

Amanda Ilestedt (Arsenal);

Ellie Carpenter (Olympique Lyonnais);

Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir (Bayern München);

Niamh Charles (Chelsea);

Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC);

Olga Carmona (Real Madrid);

Jenna Nighswonger (NJ / NY Gotham FC).

Midfielders

Alexia Putellas – (Barcelona);

Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona);

Patri Guijarro (Barcelona);

Debinha (Kansas City Current);

Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg);

Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain);

Keira Walsh (Barcelona);

Clara Mateo (Paris FC);

Caroline Weir (Real Madrid);

Georgia Stanway (Bayern);

Leicy Santos (Atlético de Madrid);

Frida Maanum (Arsenal);

Gaëtane Thiney (Paris FC);

Janina Minge (SC Freiburg);

Kerolin Nicoli (North Carolina Courage);

Estefanía Banini (Atlético de Madrid);

Barbara Dunst (Eintracht Frankfurt);

Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC).

Attackers

Sam Kerr (Chelsea);

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona);

Kadidiatou Diani (Olympique Lyonnais);

Guro Reiten (Chelsea);

Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg);

Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC);

Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg);

Lauren Hemp (Manchester City);

Lea Schüller (Bayern);

Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona);

Racheal Kundananji (Madrid CFF);

Lynn Williams (NJ / NY Gotham FC);

Rachel Daly (Aston Villa);

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City);

Chloe Kelly (Manchester City);

Eugénie Le Sommer (Olympique Lyonnais);

Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit);

Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur);

Alba Redondo (Levante UD);

Tabitha Chawinga (Paris Saint-Germain);

Melissa Kössler (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim);

Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid).

That’s all there is to know about the TOTY in EA FC 24, for both Men’s and Women’s TOTYs. With just couple of days left until the announcements begin, make sure you are ready to snap all of the TOTY members as soon as they are revealed. Good luck!