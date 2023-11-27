Free UCL Hero Release Time & How to Claim It in EA FC 24

We’re already approaching December and the football season is a third complete, but the exciting times continue in EA FC 24. If you pre ordered early enough, here are the details on the free UCL Hero release time and how to claim it in EA FC 24.

When the Free UCL Hero Is Out in EA FC 24

If you pre-ordered the game early enough before release, today is the day you’ll be able to claim your free UCL Hero card for doing so.

The free UCL Hero release time was at 12pm ET/5pm GMT on November 27, meaning you can claim it now. If you haven’t, just wait and see if it comes later tonight.

It's UCL Hero day!🔵🦸‍♂️



Here are the best/worst cards you can get from the pack!👀



Let us know who you want to get!👇 pic.twitter.com/cahr11PEfY — FUTBIN (@FUTBIN) November 27, 2023

How to Claim Free UCL Hero

First of all, you need to make sure you pre ordered EA FC 24 on or before August 22. If you didn’t, there’s nothing you can do about it now, and you’ll be out of luck when it comes to getting a free UCL Hero.

If you are 100% sure you did, however, the process of actually claiming it will not be hard at all. Once the Hero is released in game, a pack containing the sole player will appear in your Store in Ultimate Team. Head there and you’ll be able to open it and add the player to your squad.

There’s also a high chance that a pop-up notice will appear when you first load up the game after the Free UCL Hero release time. Keep an eye out for that and you’ll then certainly be able to claim it.

What Are UCL Heroes?

UCL Heroes are pretty simple. They are upgraded Hero player items that are themed on the UEFA Champions League competition and the clubs the players represented during their career.

They’re not hugely different to the base versions of the heroes, but will be upgraded slightly to ensure they stand out.

Fingers crossed for a Ramires, Ginola, or Yaya Toure from your pack once you claim your Free UCL Hero. For more EA FC 24 tips and tricks, be sure to keep checking back with Twinfinite.