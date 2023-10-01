Best Formations in EA FC 24, Ranked & Explained

When it comes to any football match, one tactical tweak can make all the difference. But how do you know which one will work if you don’t experiment with a handful of different formations? Well, that’s what this guide is here to do. From Career and Clubs to the ever-competitive Ultimate Team, we’re going to break down and rank the best formations in EA FC 24.

Choosing a Formation in EA FC 24

There’s always a meta formation to be found in these games. However, given that we’ve not even had two weeks with it (and those without early access, not even a full week), these things are going to shift in the weeks and months to come. That said, let’s go back to our post breaking down the best formations in FIFA 23. We brought five to the table but included a wild card (4-2-4) as a twist. They were as follows:

4-1-2-1-2 (Meta at the time)

4-2-3-1

4-2-4 (Wild Card)

4-4-2

5-2-2-1 (Personal Favorite)

This time around, we’re not deviating too much, at least for now. But we are going to bring another twist to the table. After all, when not playing the meta game, it’s fun to experiment with other formations just for the sake of it. And in EA FC 24, where defending seems to be a little more challenging out of the gate, why not challenge yourself a bit? From most to least basic, these are the formations we’re digging early on in FC 24.

4-2-3-1

Keep in mind that from where I’m sitting, defending in FC 24 is more difficult than the last couple of FIFA entries entirely. So, why not beef up your central midfield with a couple of holding midfielders? Needless to say, the 4-2-3-1 formation is a midfield-heavy option, but thanks to there being no Position Modifier cards in EA FC, you won’t have to worry about changing where your players play from squad to squad. If you have a winger that can play as a CAM, rejoice! Likewise, if you have a CDM that can operate as a CB or CAM (the latter being unlikely but possible), you’re in luck.

Still, with such a narrow formation and only a lone striker, getting the player instructions right is vital.

RB/LB: Stay Back While Attacking.

Stay Back While Attacking. CDMs: Cover Center.

Cover Center. CAMs: Stay Forward; Get Into The Box For Cross. I hope your CDMs can handle any potential counter-attack. That’s why keeping the fullbacks in defense is so crucial. Even if they have great recovery speed, you’re leaving yourself very vulnerable if all of your attacking midfielders are popping up in the box.

Stay Forward; Get Into The Box For Cross. ST: Stay forward; Get in behind. A pacey forward may be your best bet here, but it’s their line-breaking run ability that may prove most valuable.

Stay forward; Get in behind.

There is a variation of the 4-2-3-1 that swaps two CAMs for an RM and LM, and that’s where preference may take over. Do you want to get wider in attack, or would you opt for more commotion in the box instead? Make your choice.

4-4-2

Versatile. Simple. Standard. Classic. These are just some of the words to describe the seemingly basic 4-4-2 formation. In FC 24, there is once again a variation on this one, with the CMs being swapped out in favor of CDMs, with the latter providing a more defensive setup. My advice? If you’re sticking with the basic 4-4-2, find at least one CM who can play CDM as well. That way, if you’re worrying about your defense, you’ve got at least one capable central midfielder. Then, you can focus on finding more of a playmaker for the other CM role.

Anyway, here’s how you’ll want to play if you land on this formation. If nothing else, it’s an excellent way to get a feel for the game itself. You’ll likely want to move on from this formation sooner than later, though.

RB/LB: Stay back while attacking.

Stay back while attacking. CMs: Stay back; Cover Center.

Stay back; Cover Center. RM/LM: Come Back On Defense; Get Into The Box For Cross; Cut Inside; Come Short. You’re not going to find too many wide players with capable defensive abilities unless you’re primarily looking at wing backs, but in this scenario, having bodies back to defend is the key.

Come Back On Defense; Get Into The Box For Cross; Cut Inside; Come Short. STs: Stay Central; Get In Behind. Some players have also instructed their ST to Come Back On Defense. That said, this could lead to needless exhaustion in attack, especially when you already have your wide midfielders tracking back. So, maybe experiment with having one forward track back to see how it feels?

Stay Central; Get In Behind.

3-4-3 (Wild Card)

Who doesn’t love to walk on the wild side? There are a handful of three-defender formations in FC 24, with the 3-4-2-1 tactic even making its way onto some formation lists. But we’re not here to talk about that. Instead, we’re going to throw the 3-4-3 at the wall and see what sticks.

In short, you’ll want to be very careful with this tactic. With likely only three true defenders in the squad, you better make sure they’re the best of the best. Additionally, having at least one of your CBs be pacey is something to explore. Ideally, you’ll want your RCB and LCB to be quicker, but we’ll leave the final decisions to you.

RCB/LCB: Conservative Interceptions; Step Up. As for stepping up, that’s where having some pace comes into play. You don’t want to have your defenders step up if they’re unlikely to recover.

Conservative Interceptions; Step Up. CB: Aggressive Interceptions. Assuming your RCB and LCB coverage is legit, taking a chance with your central defender isn’t out of the question.

Aggressive Interceptions. CMs: Cover Center; have one Drop Between Defenders while the other gets a little more freedom. And no, we’re not encouraging a Free Roam CM in this formation. This goes back to the 4-4-2 where you should prioritize at least one defensive-minded CM while adding an additional one who can create.

Cover Center; have one Drop Between Defenders while the other gets a little more freedom. And no, we’re not encouraging a Free Roam CM in this formation. RM/LM: Cut Inside; Get Into The Box For Cross.

Cut Inside; Get Into The Box For Cross. RW/LW: Come Back On Defense; Stay Wide. You already have your right and left midfielders converging in the box, so there’s no need to throw all your bodies into the area.

Come Back On Defense; Stay Wide. ST: Stay Central; Target Man. With all these wide players, you’re going to want to get balls into the box offense. So, make sure your target man is good in the air.

Stay Central; Target Man.

4-1-2-1-2 (2)

A meta formation in past entries, the 4-1-2-1-2 remains one of the most popular choices in FC 24. That said, last year, we went with a setup that included a CDM, CAM, RM, and LM. This time around, we’re focusing on the narrower version of the 4-1-2-1-2, which features a compact diamond midfield. But what about the player instructions?

RB/LB: Stay Back While Attacking.

Stay Back While Attacking. CDM: Cover Center; Stay Back While Attacking

Cover Center; Stay Back While Attacking CMs: Get Forward; Get Into The Box For Cross.

Get Forward; Get Into The Box For Cross. CAM: Stay Forward.

Stay Forward. STs: Stay Central; Get In Behind.

As you can see, this formation is all about throwing bodies forward and attacking in numbers. Your CDM will be tasked with a lot defensively, so it’s essential to have a strong back line behind them. But for FC 24 purposes, this can be a very fun formation to utilize.

5-2-2-1

We’re going back to the 5-2-2-1 formation early because this feels like one that will explode back onto the scene before too long. While many players opt for the 5-4-1 early, here’s how you can make this into one of the more dangerous attacking formations in the game. Keep in mind, though, that just because you have five defenders on the field doesn’t necessarily mean you’re set up well defensively. Your CMs will be tasked with a lot, and getting bodies back to defend will be important.

RWB/LWB: Overlap.

Overlap. CMs: Cover Center

Cover Center RW/LW: Come Back On Defense; Cut Inside. If you’re not willing to risk throwing your CMs into the box for crosses, you’ll want to get your wingers in the box. One way or the other, you’re going to want to get bodies forward. But at the same time, you’ll want bodies back if your wing backs are overlapping.

Come Back On Defense; Cut Inside.

This can be a very boom or bust formation, and we know everyone loves a wing back. Yet, if nothing else, it’s a very, very fun formation to try. The biggest detractor to using it this year is the fact that defending seems to be a little more difficult than in past entries. Couple that with a thin midfield, and you’re potentially in big trouble. If you’re looking for an outlet ball, you’ve got wingers. If you’re worried about central midfield, cross-field switches are your best friend.

For now, that's all we have for you on the best formations in EA FC 24.