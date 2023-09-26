A static offense is of no threat to a defending team, and against the AI or other human players in EA Sports FC 24, that will usually lead to a frustrating time. After all, you want to be the one scoring amazing goals and shutting out the opposition with a clean sheet. Therefore, it is of paramount importance that players learn the art of making runs to create passing lanes and space. To do just that, this guide on how to initiate Attacking Runs in EA FC 24 is perfect for you.

Initiating Attacking Runs in EA FC 24

Depending on the formation and tactical setup of a team, most of your AI teammates will perform their duties admirably. But, it also makes you predictable, and allows defenders to anticipate your next move and cut moves short before they can develop. Knowing when to break the lines and have teammates go on a run will solve that issue.

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

There are two ways to initiate attacking runs in EA FC 24, both involving the use of the L1/LB button:

Hold L1 while passing to a teammate, which will send the passer on a straight run to receive the ball again, completing a one-two.

Press L1 to direct players who the analog stick is pointing towards to make progressive runs up the field.

As is with most things in a football game, technique, position, and timing all play hugely important roles in not just playing the pass, but also receiving it in a good position to do the most damage to the opposition.

When to Initiate Attacking Runs in EA FC 24

The best time is anytime, especially when you have the ball and looking to push up the field. Of course, there comes the risk of overcommitting players to the attack, leaving gaps behind. By having multiple attacking runs, you can confuse the opponent who’s trying to read your next pass; just make sure the ball gets where it needs to be to continue the pressure.

There you go, all there is to know about how to initiate Attacking Runs in EA FC 24. For more help, be sure to check out our guides on how to use low crosses or how to turn off Timed Finishing. Otherwise, there’s more related content below to read about the game.