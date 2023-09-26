Although there are many new things that EA FC 24 brings to the table in terms of mechanics and tools available to players, there are players who wish to tweak things to their liking to get the best experience on the pitch. After all, not everyone is fond of juggling so many things at once when all they are trying to do is score a goal. This guide on how to turn off Timed Finishing in EA FC 24 will help those who prefer a simplified shooting system instead.

Turning Off Timed Finishing in EA FC 24

As with most setting changes in EA FC 24, the solution is found, well, in the settings menu. To get there from the main menu, navigate left using either the D-pad or the arrow keys and highlight the Settings icon, which is a gear. Jump in, and select the Settings category.

Next, choose Game Settings as the destination of choice, and in the very first tab, which is Gameplay, scroll on down to the Shooting section. Here, just below Shot Assistance will be the toggle of Timed Finishing.

Image Source: EA Games via Twinfinite

Toggle it to off if you don’t wish to deal with anything else when it comes to shooting other than the general direction and power. This will ensure that those frantic taps of Circle or B when a low cross comes in don’t result in a weak shot due to the mechanic.

On the flip side, if you wish to add even more accuracy and power to a shot, Timed Finishing can help with that. Players can get to the option during a match by pausing and jumping back into the Settings. Head into Customize Controls, and scroll down again to change the option.

Keep this knowledge on how to turn off Timed Finishing in EA FC 24 in mind whenever you play, and tweak things to your preference as and when. For help on other things, be sure to check out our guide on how to turn off the player change arrow or how to play the game with friends.