Cheapest 87 & 88 Rated Players for SBCs in EA FC 24

Are these stars worth the price?

Cheapest 87 & 88 OVR Players SBCs EA FC
Image via EA Sports

Ultimate Team remains a staple despite the new-look EA FC 24 this year. And within that game mode, as always, are Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) that can help players land specific rewards. But what about the SBCs that call for higher-rated players? No need to worry, because we’re here to breakdown the cheapest 87 and 88 OVR cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team for your SBCs.

SBCs in EA FC 24

SBCs come in all different shapes and sizes in Ultimate Team, but the longer the game goes on, the higher the requirements may become. This is particularly true when it comes to specialty player-specific cards such as Player of the Month and various promotions. So while the Transfer Market is only finding its footing this season, we’re going to stick to the 10 cheapest players from each category for now.

As always, however, we recommend checking the market on a fairly regular basis due to its constant fluctuation. And yes, generally speaking there are no “cheap” cards once you get into these ratings. But a good deal can always be found if you’re looking closely enough.

Cheapest 87 OVR Players in EA FC 24

PlayerCard TypeApproximate Cost
Lucy BronzeGold Rare5,200
Lena OberdorfGold Rare5,200
Sandra Paños GarciaGold Rare5,200
Ewa PajorGold Rare5,900
Lina MagullGold Rare5,900
Rose LavelleGold Rare5,900
Beth MeadGold Rare7,400
Luka ModricGold Rare7,800
Lautaro MartínezGold Rare10,750
Martin ØdegaardGold Rare17,500

Early on, what’s been most noticeable is the fact that the women are at the forefront of these types of deals. For the first time in Ultimate Team history, women will be playable from the very beginning. It’ll be interesting to see whether or not these trends continue as time passes.

Cheapest 88 OVR Players in EA FC 24

PlayerCard TypeApproximate Cost
Alexandra PoppGold Rare7,000
Wendie RenardGold Rare7,000
Christiane EndlerGold Rare7,000
Irene Paredes HernándezGold Rare7,400
Bernardo SilvaGold Rare13,000
Jan OblakGold Rare15,750
Joshua KimmichGold Rare16,500
Marie KatotoGold Rare17,750
Bruno FernandesGold Rare25,750
Guro ReitenGold Rare28,000

Needless to say, there’s quite a range here once we get past the 7,000-7,400 price points. Even still, these cards remain solid options all the way through.

That rings doubly true if you’re trying to build a team from one of the top leagues in the world. As is often the case, players from the Premier League always seem to be on the pricier side, whereas players at positions such as goalkeeper, center back, or holding midfielder boast plenty of bargains. In our experience, attackers or attacking midfielders such as Fernandes and Reiten above will often rest right within that 25K range.

For the time being, that’s what we’ve found in terms of the cheapest 87 and 88 OVR cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team for your SBCs. For continued FC 24 coverage from guides to various updates, you’ll want to keep it right here at Twinfinite.

