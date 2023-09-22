Cheapest 87 & 88 Rated Players for SBCs in EA FC 24

Ultimate Team remains a staple despite the new-look EA FC 24 this year. And within that game mode, as always, are Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) that can help players land specific rewards. But what about the SBCs that call for higher-rated players? No need to worry, because we’re here to breakdown the cheapest 87 and 88 OVR cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team for your SBCs.

SBCs in EA FC 24

SBCs come in all different shapes and sizes in Ultimate Team, but the longer the game goes on, the higher the requirements may become. This is particularly true when it comes to specialty player-specific cards such as Player of the Month and various promotions. So while the Transfer Market is only finding its footing this season, we’re going to stick to the 10 cheapest players from each category for now.

As always, however, we recommend checking the market on a fairly regular basis due to its constant fluctuation. And yes, generally speaking there are no “cheap” cards once you get into these ratings. But a good deal can always be found if you’re looking closely enough.

Cheapest 87 OVR Players in EA FC 24

Player Card Type Approximate Cost Lucy Bronze Gold Rare 5,200 Lena Oberdorf Gold Rare 5,200 Sandra Paños Garcia Gold Rare 5,200 Ewa Pajor Gold Rare 5,900 Lina Magull Gold Rare 5,900 Rose Lavelle Gold Rare 5,900 Beth Mead Gold Rare 7,400 Luka Modric Gold Rare 7,800 Lautaro Martínez Gold Rare 10,750 Martin Ødegaard Gold Rare 17,500

Early on, what’s been most noticeable is the fact that the women are at the forefront of these types of deals. For the first time in Ultimate Team history, women will be playable from the very beginning. It’ll be interesting to see whether or not these trends continue as time passes.

Cheapest 88 OVR Players in EA FC 24

Player Card Type Approximate Cost Alexandra Popp Gold Rare 7,000 Wendie Renard Gold Rare 7,000 Christiane Endler Gold Rare 7,000 Irene Paredes Hernández Gold Rare 7,400 Bernardo Silva Gold Rare 13,000 Jan Oblak Gold Rare 15,750 Joshua Kimmich Gold Rare 16,500 Marie Katoto Gold Rare 17,750 Bruno Fernandes Gold Rare 25,750 Guro Reiten Gold Rare 28,000

Needless to say, there’s quite a range here once we get past the 7,000-7,400 price points. Even still, these cards remain solid options all the way through.

That rings doubly true if you’re trying to build a team from one of the top leagues in the world. As is often the case, players from the Premier League always seem to be on the pricier side, whereas players at positions such as goalkeeper, center back, or holding midfielder boast plenty of bargains. In our experience, attackers or attacking midfielders such as Fernandes and Reiten above will often rest right within that 25K range.

For the time being, that’s what we’ve found in terms of the cheapest 87 and 88 OVR cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team for your SBCs. For continued FC 24 coverage from guides to various updates, you’ll want to keep it right here at Twinfinite.