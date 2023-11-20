Last of Us Part 2 Remastered No Return Mode Explained

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will return to the PlayStation 5 in 2024, but what should you expect from it? Well, there’s better graphics for one, as well as a whole new game mode! Let’s dig into everything we know about the No Return Mode in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

What Is No Return Mode in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered? Explained

The new ‘No Return’ mode is a roguelike survival mode created especially for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. This new mode places you in a randomized encounter, so each play-through will feel as fresh as the first.

You choose any Last of Us character, each with their own skills and traits that can suit any playstyle. Some of these characters are available straight away, while others have to be unlocked. You’ll then make your way through the encounter, fighting a variety of enemies and trying to survive as long as you can. You should use the appropriate combat style whether that’s a stealthy approach or more guns-a-blazin’ is up to you!

Each encounter is designed to be different and unpredictable. Whether or not you survive comes down to what choices you make and how you decide to play.

Image Credit: Naughty Dog

You will be rewarded differently depending on how you play through each encounter and what specs you use on your chosen character. As you progress, you will unlock extra skins and more of the available characters to use in future experiences!

Once you get the hang of it, you can dive into designing your own No Return mode run. There will also be the opportunity to get your name on the No Return mode global leaderboard as you take part in the Daily Run.

This mode is bound to get players picking up The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered again and again, even long after they have finished the main title.

That’s all we’ve got regarding the Last of Us Part 2 Remastered No Return Mode. For more news and help with The Last of Us, check out more guides below.