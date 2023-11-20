Will The Last of Us Part II Remastered Come to PC? Answered

Since Naughty Dog officially announced The Last of Us Part II Remastered after news was leaked on Twitter, fans have been hoping against hope that the game will come to their preferred platform. Read on to find out if The Last of Us Part II will come to PC.

When Will The Last of Us Part II Remastered Come to PC?

Image Credit: Naughty Dog

The news that was leaked via Twitter on Nov. 17 forced Naughty Dog to announce the release of The Last of Us Part II Remastered. Much to PC players’ dismay, however, the remastered version of the game is currently only planned for PlayStation 5. There is no news yet as to when or even if The Last of Us Part II Remastered will be released for PC.

If it is any consolation, the fact PC players won’t have this title upon release doesn’t mean it won’t happen at all. This may just be a matter of waiting a bit longer for the PC release just like we had to last time. The game may even be announced for PC later in the year depending on how quickly Sony wants to expand the availability of its exclusive.

What to Expect in The Last of Us Part II Remastered

The remastered version will be a completely overhauled version of the popular PS4 title.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered will have stunning new graphics and additional content for players to enjoy. Planned upgrades include better loading times, a 4K Fidelity mode, upgraded performance, and a totally levelled up frame-rate to fit with VRR TVs.

New content will comprise of a new survival mode named ‘No Return’. In this mode, players will choose a character and try to survive as long as they can. They’ll have to survive tough encounters that get more and more difficult as they continue on. The devs at Naughty Dog also hinted that this mode will include customization, character and costume unlocks, and a global leaderboard.

While we wait for Part II to be released on PC, I guess we should just replay Part I again! For more news and help, including some unforgettable moments we love, check out more of our guides and articles below.