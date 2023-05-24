Square Enix Reveals a Splatoon-Like Online Multiplayer Game With Foamstars

Image Source: Square Enix

If you are tired of the same old pistols and RPGs, then you can get ready for Square Enix’s upcoming multiplayer shooter, Foamstars, as it introduces a vibrantly foamy battle. Not only will PS4 and PS5 players get themselves into a slippery situation, but they can also create unique builds with the substance, allowing you to surf around the bubbly terrain.

During the PlayStation Showcase 2023, we can get a glimpse of the colorful characters, who each have their own distinct weapon. You can take control of these fighters on a 4v4 map and create vantage points for your teammates to eliminate the competition strategically.

Nintendo fans will certainly have some fun with Foamstars, given its similar gameplay schematics from Splatoon with its liquidy projectiles and entertaining showdowns. Even more so, the cinematics are absolutely breathtaking, especially with illuminating lights of the expansive city.

Aside from the cutscenes, you can get a sneak peek of gameplay in the trailer, exhibiting a chaotic foam-filled showdown with various offensive tactics. There may also be special character moves you can initiate, from a ball-rolling bubble to an explosive attack.

Currently, there is no release date for Foamstars, but there will surely be more information revealed from Square Enix as time progresses.

So, if you are looking for another alternative to Splatoon, you should dive into Foamstars once it makes its splashy launch.

