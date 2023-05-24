Final Fantasy XVI Continues to Look Gritty & Pretty in New PlayStation Showcase 2023 Trailer
Salvation is near.
As if we needed anymore reasons to get hyped for Final Fantasy XVI, but Square Enix showed up with yet another big trailer for this highly anticipated game at the PlayStation Showcase 2023 today. You can check out the new trailer for yourself down below:
This latest FFXVI trailer doesn’t offer too much in the way of gameplay, but we did get a glimpse of some of the more impressive summons such as Ramuh and Ifrit, as well as a look at the story itself. As we’ve guessed since the game’s very first debut trailer, Final Fantasy XVI is going to have a much more grounded and gritty dark fantasy vibe than we’ve seen in recent games in the series.
Unlike FFXV, XVI will have a much larger focus on the fantasy, rather than the “reality”, side of things. Final Fantasy XVI is set to be released for PS5 on June 22.
About the author
- Final Fantasy XVI Shows Off Big Beefy Kaiju Fights in Latest State of Play
- When Does Final Fantasy XVI Come Out for PS5?
- Japan Game Awards Future Division Winners Announced at TGS 2022: Final Fantasy XVI & More
- Final Fantasy XVI Gets Gorgeous New Screenshots, Art, & Details on Locations, Characters, & More
- Final Fantasy XVI Gets Summer 2023 Release Window & Spectacular New Trailer