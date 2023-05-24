Final Fantasy XVI Continues to Look Gritty & Pretty in New PlayStation Showcase 2023 Trailer

Image Source: Square Enix

As if we needed anymore reasons to get hyped for Final Fantasy XVI, but Square Enix showed up with yet another big trailer for this highly anticipated game at the PlayStation Showcase 2023 today. You can check out the new trailer for yourself down below:

This latest FFXVI trailer doesn’t offer too much in the way of gameplay, but we did get a glimpse of some of the more impressive summons such as Ramuh and Ifrit, as well as a look at the story itself. As we’ve guessed since the game’s very first debut trailer, Final Fantasy XVI is going to have a much more grounded and gritty dark fantasy vibe than we’ve seen in recent games in the series.

Unlike FFXV, XVI will have a much larger focus on the fantasy, rather than the “reality”, side of things. Final Fantasy XVI is set to be released for PS5 on June 22.

About the author

Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing is the Reviews Editor for Twinfinite, and a History graduate from Singapore. She's been in the games media industry for nine years, trawling through showfloors, conferences, and spending a ridiculous amount of time making in-depth spreadsheets for min-max-y RPGs. When she's not singing the praises of Amazon's Kindle as the greatest technological invention of the past two decades, you can probably find her in a FromSoft rabbit hole.

More Stories by Zhiqing Wan

