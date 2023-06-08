Baby Steps Is a Literal Physics-Based Walking Simulator

Featured image source: Devolver Digital

Help Nate put one foot in front of the other in this interactive world.

You’ve probably heard of games referred to as “walking simulators” if they have long stretches of foot travel with little gameplay. Devolver Digital leaned into this concept with a brand new game coming next year, aptly titled Baby Steps.

Baby Steps is a literal walking simulator game. You’ll play as an unemployed man named Nate who feels he has little going for him. Suddenly, he teleports into the wilderness one night while watching TV and tries to put one foot in front of the other. Lacking practice, he stumbles quite often.

As Nate, you’ll explore a serene world one step at a time, building confidence with each footstep. The world features plenty of interactive flora and fauna that you can discover while helping Nate navigate using his newfound power of walking.

Unsurprisingly, Devolver Digital managed to squeeze in its usual jokes on the game’s Steam page: along the way, Nate’s world comes alive with a soundtrack consisting of “420 beats” and a “fully dynamic onesie soilage system.”

Baby Steps’s development team includes Gabe Cuzzillo, Maxi Boch, Bennett Foddy. These are the creators behind Ape Out and Getting Over It. It is planned for release in 2024 for PS5 and PC via Steam.

You can watch the trailer for Baby Steps below. Additionally, you can find information about the game on the official website right here.

