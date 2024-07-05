Trails Through Daybreak Race in the Capitol Quest Guide

One of the most important parts of the quests/jobs in Trails Through Daybreak is maximizing the amount of SP. Many quests offer choices, and selecting the correct ones nets you more SP, which you need to reach AAA+ rank. The Race in the Capitol quest is great because you can make a couple extra SP if you do it correctly.

Race in the Capitol Quest Choices

Please note that, like all quests in Trails Through Daybreak, Race in the Capitol is missable if you don’t complete it on the night it is available. When you are available to go out at night during the first half of Chapter 4 (10/18), you’ll find a group of people in the Station Street area outside of the Orbal Cafe. This group will be led by Graham, who is fighting with a rival group of racers called the High Bloods.

They want to get even, so they seek to recruit Van, whose truck is perfectly optimized to give them an edge. To further even the playing field, Van also ropes Hermes into participating on their behalf.

Image Source: Nihon Falcom via Twinfinite

Your first option will pop up while Hermes is racing. When the choice appears, pick Slow Down, as it will ultimately lead to Hermes winning. You aren’t timed on deciding, so you don’t need to worry about turning High-Speed Mode off if you use it.

Image Source: Nihon Falcom via Twinfinite

When Van is up, you will want to pick Prioritize Safety. Otherwise, he will end up stuck as his opponent gets the win. Each correct choice nets you one additional SP on top of the three you get for completing the quest. You will also be rewarded 4,500 Mira and an increase in your Law and Gray alignment. This is the only quest available on the night of 10/18, so after this, you can head back to the office and move ahead in the story.

The Race in the Capitol quest isn’t the last time you’ll see these characters. As with all Trails games, the world is practically alive, and they will show up during later quests or randomly out and about on Edith’s streets.

