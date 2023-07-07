Best The Legend of Heroes: Trails Games Order

Image Source: Nihon Falcom

Longstanding JRPG series aren’t always the easiest things to get into. A series with a large number of games can look prohibitive, especially when there isn’t a clear place to start. The Legend of Heroes: Trails series started in 2004 and, with its most recent release, is 10 titles long. For that reason (and as fans of the series), we are bringing you the definitive play order for The Legend of Heroes: Trails series.

The Best Order to Play The Legend of Heroes: Trails Series

There are three big arcs at this point in the series, all based on a different nation in the fictional continent of Zemuria. The series is well known for its terrific world-building, which shows mostly in the wider cast of characters being shared between games. Therefore, it’s always best to tackle the story in an order that lets you experience the character’s growth rather than skip around and make certain events out of order.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky FC

Original Release Date: 2004 in Japan and 2011 Worldwide

Platforms: PC (available through Steam and works perfectly on the Steam Deck)

The first game released (and first chronologically) is Trails in the Sky. This story takes place in the kingdom of Liberl and follows siblings Joshua and Estelle Bright. This brother and sister duo set out on a quest to become Bracers (somewhere between police officers and mercenaries) like their father.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC

Release Date: 2006 in Japan and 2015 Worldwide

Platforms: PC (available through Steam and works perfectly on the Steam Deck)

Continuing right where the first chapter ended, the story picks up as a new threat settles over Liberl. Joshua and Estelle have split up on different adventures, but she will stop at nothing to find him. While the previous game merely hinted at it, this sequel fully delves into Joshua’s mysterious past.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd

Release Date: 2007 in Japan and 2017 Worldwide

Platforms: PC (available through Steam and works perfectly on the Steam Deck)

The final game of the Liberl Arc follows Kevin Graham rather than the Bright siblings. While on a mission in Liberl, Kevin is sucked into another dimension known as Phantasma. This unusual dimension seems to create facsimiles of important cities and has the power to somehow summon characters from wherever they ended up after the second game. It is in Phantasma that Kevin comes face to face with his dark past.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero

Release Date: 2010 in Japan and 2022 Worldwide

Platforms: PC, PS4, Switch

(Note: the Crossbell Arc games take place at around the same time as the first two Erebonia Arc games and can be played concurrently or their orders swapped. However, the latter games feature a sizable jump in graphics, and it might be jarring to swap between or go backward after them.)

Trails from Zero marks the start of the Crossbell Arc, and the story begins only three months after the end of Trails in the Sky the 3rd. Unlike Liberl, Crossbell has a more precarious governing system, as it serves as a buffer state between Calvard and Erebonia. Lloyd Bannings has returned to Crossbell after the death of his police detective brother Guy forced him to go live with relatives. In order to combat the popularity of the Bracer Guild, the Crossbell police department has created a team called the SSS (Special Support Section), and Lloyd is asked to lead it.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure

Release Date: 2011 in Japan and 2023 Worldwide

Platforms: PC, PS4, Switch

Trails to Azure starts with Crossbell still trying to pick up the pieces from the previous game’s conclusion. The SSS is split up to undertake separate duties to help Crossbell recover. With the group fractured, new members join the SSS while it seems like several threats are converging on this little state all at once. War seems to be brewing, and only the investigation skills of the SSS can try to get ahead of what is coming.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel

Release Date: 2013 in Japan and 2015 Worldwide

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS3, PS Vita

The series finally introduces fans to the empire of Erebonia. Rean Schwarzer has been accepted into Thors Military Academy, the most prestigious school in the empire. While classes at Thors are typically separated by social class, Rean has been selected to join the newly created Class VII. In this special Class VII, students from all backgrounds are grouped together to explore and assist citizens all over Erebonia. However, a civil war is brewing in the empire, and the kids won’t be able to avoid it for long.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II

Release Date: 2014 in Japan and 2016 Worldwide

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS3, PS Vita

The events at the end of the previous game forced Class VII to all go their own ways as the empire breaks out into conflict. Rean’s newfound partner is key in getting them all back together, but it also makes him a target. A shadowy terrorist group previously seen in the Liberl and Crossbell Arcs finally plays much more of a role in this sequel.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

Release Date: 2017 in Japan and 2019 Worldwide

Platforms: PC, PS4, Switch

While only a year has passed between the second and third games, everything is different. All Class VII members have graduated, and Rean Schwarzer is now a teacher at the Thors Branch Campus. He is given a new Class VII to instruct in honor of his accomplishments and history with Thors. This Class VII is vastly different, considering it starts with only three students. As one of them is from Crossbell, it makes the lessons learned from exploring Erebonia more impactful.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV

Release Date: 2018 in Japan and 2020 Worldwide

Platforms: PC, PS4, Switch

Due to the events of Cold Steel III, Rean is entirely missing. Interestingly, Juna serves a similar role as he did in Cold Steel II in trying to reunite the cast in helping find him. This finale to the Erebonia Arc gathers just about every major character from the previous eight games in one grand adventure. However, they also face their biggest threat yet.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie

Release Date: 2020 in Japan and 2023 Worldwide

Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Switch

After years of invasions and other terrorist mishaps, the leaders of Crossbell are finally ready to formally declare its independence. However, the unlucky state comes under siege yet again, this time led by a man who is supposed to be locked in prison after the events of Cold Steel IV. For the first time in the series, Trails into Reverie splits into three concurrent storylines that follow Rean, Lloyd, and the enigmatic masked C.

What Comes After Trails into Reverie? Answered

The next two games in the Trails series have already been released in Japan: Kuro no Kiseki and Kuro no Kiseki II – The Crimson Sin. Their English translations have yet to be revealed, but is likely they will be titled Trails into Darkness. They represent the Calvard Arc which is the first time the Republic of Calvard is explorable. The first game was released in 2021. It will likely be released worldwide in 2024 if it follows series release trends. Though, series publisher/developer Nihon Falcom hasn’t made any official announcement.

Where Does The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails Fit in the Series? Answered

Nayuta is a spin-off to the Trails series but isn’t considered canon. This means that while it might share some features or similarities with any of the above games, it is an entirely separate story that isn’t required to enjoy the Zemuria storylines.

Trails of Cold Steel Anime Timeline Placement

The Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War anime takes place between Cold Steel 2 and 3 but doesn’t follow any of the main cast. Instead, the anime takes series fans into North Ambria for the first time. Here, a group of soldiers is tasked with doing extensive reconnaissance on Rean Schwarzer. It adds a fun bit of story flavor but isn’t mandatory.

With all of that in mind, you now have all the information needed to enjoy the Trails series in the proper order for maximum impact.

