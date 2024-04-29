How to get clothing stall in Manor Lords - knights and peasants standing together ready for combat
How to Keep Your Villagers Warm in Manor Lords

Winning the cold war
Manor Lords lets you create your own Medieval society, growing all the way from a small settlement to a large town, but one problem facing players is keeping your villagers warm. Here are some handy tips, and an explanation of the source of the problem.

Recommended Videos

Keeping Your Villagers Warm in Manor Lords

Housing and fires are essential to staving off the cold. Unfortunately, this can at times be easier said than done.

For fires, you’ll need firewood, and a way to manage it. Building a Woodcutter’s Lodge and assigning a family to it will help maintain a constant supply, while a storehouse will preserve it – as with anything, leaving firewood exposed to the elements will eventually ruin it. With a steady supply, your villagers can pick up firewood at the market. However, it’s worth keeping in mind that firewood consumption doubles during the winter.

Manor Lords village
Image Source: Hooded Horse via IGDB

Similarly, clothes are essential when it comes to protecting your villagers to the elements. Good housing will provide essential shelter, which brings us to an unfortunate point: there’s currently a bug in Manor Lords which can make keeping your villagers warm difficult, if not impossible.

As you progress through Manor Lords, you may eventually see your houses destroyed by bandits. While these houses can be repaired, your villagers won’t recognize this. As such, despite housing being available, your villagers may freeze to death.

We’re currently investigating to see whether there’s a workaround for this bug, and will update this article when we have more information.

Want more out of Manor Lords? Here’s our guide on getting to Large Town status quickly.

