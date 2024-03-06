How to Find & Beat Keres in MW3 Zombies

The mid-season update has finally arrived, bringing some more new content to MW3’s Zombies mode. There will be a new Warlord boss for you to face off against, so here’s how to find and beat Keres in MW3 Zombies.

Recommended Videos

Keres Location in Zombies

Much like other warlords in the mode, you’ll want to take on Keres to unlock some cool rewards and tick off that objective. Thankfully, we know where to find her.

You will be able to find her by heading to the Killhouse at Orlov Military Base. She has a fortress that’s surrounded by soldiers you’ll have to defeat, as well as all manner of poison gas grenades being thrown at you, snipers to dodge, turrets to avoid, and more.

As her reveal reads, she is “a deadly and elusive chemical warfare specialist,” so don’t head to her location expecting just bullets to be coming your way. There’ll be more to contend with than that.

Image Source: Activision

How to Beat Keres in MW3 Zombies

Like most bosses, Warlords, and other challenging enemies in Zombies, reigning down fire on Keres in any way you can is a decent approach. However, for this foe, you’ll need to be more prepared than ever.

For one, due to her liking for chemical warfare, you’ll need to make sure you have a gas mark with you before even attempting to take her on. With the gas grenades flying at you from all over the place, you’re going to be dead in no time without one.

Once you’re inside her compound, the gas gets even worse, with this compound disrupting various sensors and thermal scopes you might have equipped.

And again, once you’ve come face to face with her, Keres won’t only hit you hard with ballistics, but also a poisonous smokescreen, so you’re going to need to take into consideration your own protection as much as your firepower before taking her on. That’s why preparation is as vital as it has ever been.

With a good amount of protection from her chemicals, some firepower of your own, and a good sense of how to protect yourself, you shouldn’t have too many issues with beating Keres in MW3 Zombies. If you’re looking for the full MW3 Season 2 Reloaded patch notes, check them out.