MW3 & Warzone Season 2 Reloaded Start Time Countdown

While the second season of the new Call of Duty game just released, we can already look ahead to the MW3 & Warzone Season 2 Reloaded start time. This mid-season will add new weapons, maps, and LTMs for players to enjoy – but when exactly can we expect it? That’s what we’ll look at in this guide.

When Is the MW3 & Warzone Season 2 Reloaded Start Time?

MW33 and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded will likely start on March 15, 2024.

It’s important to note that Activision has yet to confirm the release date for Season 2 Reloaded. Take the date above with a pinch of salt, until the developers make an official announcement.

We’ve estimated this date as the middle of March will be around six weeks after the initial launch of Season 2. Since the Reloaded expansion always lands as a mid-season content boost to reinvigorate interest in MW3 and Warzone, it’ll likely be around this point. Of course, we’ll update this guide once we know more.

What Is in MW3 & Warzone Season 2 Reloaded?

One thing to note is that Season 2 Reloaded for MW3 and Warzone won’t be as laden with content as the core seasonal updates.

For context, let’s take a look at what arrived in Season 1 Reloaded, the only mid-season update to arrive for the latest Call of Duty game so far. Chief of all was the long-awaited arrival of ranked play as an entirely new gameplay section, though we aren’t expecting anything quite as momentous this time around.

Instead, you can expect at least one new map playable across various game modes. Last time around we saw the addition of the Rio 6v6 map, so another core map interpolated from previous CoD games seems likely.

Season 2 Reloaded will also likely add a limited-time event alongside exclusive game modes and operators tied to that LTM. Last time around this came in the shape of a collab with The Boys, involving new operator skins and the Supe Siege game mode. We don’t know what shape that’ll take this time around, but more game modes are very likely.

As soon as we know more about Season 2 Reloaded for MW3 and Warzone, we'll update this guide.