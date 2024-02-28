Category:
MW3 The Walking Dead Fear the Living Release Time Countdown

Time is tickin'...
Nenad Milićević
Published: Feb 28, 2024 10:19 am
The Walking Dead in MW3.
Image Source: Sledgehammer Games

Modern Warfare 3 players have something to look forward to because The Walking Dead Fear the Living event is arriving. For the second time, Call of Duty will cross over with the hugely popular zombie TV show. Here is our countdown timer to the MW3 The Walking Dead Fear the Living event.

MW3 The Walking Dead Fear the Living Start Date

Walking Dead in MW3.
Image Source: Sledgehammer Games

The MW3 The Walking Dead Fear the Living event is scheduled to start on February 28, 2024. The exact start time of the event depends on the timezone you live in, so check the table below to check your timezone.

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
0
:
0
:
0
2
:
3
2
:
5
6
TimezoneRelease Time
Indian Standard TimeFebruary 28, 11 pm
Mountain TimeFebruary 28, 11 am
Japan Standard Time (JST)February 29, 3 am
Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)February 29, 5 am
Eastern Time (ET)February 28, 1 pm
Central European Time (CET)February 28, 7 pm
Central Time (CT)February 28, 12 am
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)February 28, 6 pm
New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT)February 29, 7 am
Pacific Time (PT)February 28, 10 am
China Standard Time (CST)February 29, 2 am

Also, another way how you can track the start time for the event is directly through the game. You simply go to the Events tab, enter it and there you’ll find the countdown.

What is in the MW3 Walking Dead Fear the Living Event?

What’s more, this event will most likely bring a new operator – Michonne. She is the remaining The Walking Dead character that is yet to be released. More quests are expected to land too, as a way to bag XP and upgrade the Season 2 battle pass.

Usually, these events last for about a week, so The Walking Dead Fear the Living event will probably be over by the beginning of March 2024. Of course, this is just our guess, since that information is still unknown.

That’s all there is to now when it comes to the release time of the latest MW3 LTM. For more Call of Duty guides on Twinfinite, check our countdown to Season 2 Reloaded, all banned guns in Ranked Play, as well as our tier list for best assault rifles.

Nenad Milićević
Nenad Milićević (Nenad Milicevic) has been a staff writer at Twinfinite since late 2023. He has a BA in Journalism and more than seven years of professional experience in journalism and writing behind him, with recent focus on gaming niche. As a passionate sports fan and enjoyer of single player open world games, his expertise includes Assassin's Creed franchise, Football Manager, GTA. In his spare time, he likes to watch sports for countless hours, read books and spend lazy days watching TV shows and movies.