MW3 The Walking Dead Fear the Living Release Time Countdown

Modern Warfare 3 players have something to look forward to because The Walking Dead Fear the Living event is arriving. For the second time, Call of Duty will cross over with the hugely popular zombie TV show. Here is our countdown timer to the MW3 The Walking Dead Fear the Living event.

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games

The MW3 The Walking Dead Fear the Living event is scheduled to start on February 28, 2024. The exact start time of the event depends on the timezone you live in, so check the table below to check your timezone.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 0 : 0 2 : 3 2 : 5 6

Timezone Release Time Indian Standard Time February 28, 11 pm Mountain Time February 28, 11 am Japan Standard Time (JST) February 29, 3 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) February 29, 5 am Eastern Time (ET) February 28, 1 pm Central European Time (CET) February 28, 7 pm Central Time (CT) February 28, 12 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) February 28, 6 pm New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT) February 29, 7 am Pacific Time (PT) February 28, 10 am China Standard Time (CST) February 29, 2 am

Also, another way how you can track the start time for the event is directly through the game. You simply go to the Events tab, enter it and there you’ll find the countdown.

What is in the MW3 Walking Dead Fear the Living Event?

What’s more, this event will most likely bring a new operator – Michonne. She is the remaining The Walking Dead character that is yet to be released. More quests are expected to land too, as a way to bag XP and upgrade the Season 2 battle pass.

Usually, these events last for about a week, so The Walking Dead Fear the Living event will probably be over by the beginning of March 2024. Of course, this is just our guess, since that information is still unknown.

Usually, these events last for about a week, so The Walking Dead Fear the Living event will probably be over by the beginning of March 2024. Of course, this is just our guess, since that information is still unknown.