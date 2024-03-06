How to Get Blood Burner Key in MW3 Zombies

If you find yourself bored by regular Wonder Weapons in MW3 Zombies, you’ll be glad to know that a new variant exists – Wonder Vehicles. These rideable vehicles can traverse Zombies maps easily, including bodies of water. If you want to drive them, however, you’ll need a key. Here’s how to get the Blood Burner Key in MW3 Zombies.

Recommended Videos

Getting MW3 Zombies Blood Burner Key

The only way to get the Blood Burner Key in MW3 Zombies is to complete the new Story Mission added during Season 2 Reloaded.

Not too much is known about the Story Mission yet because the update hasn’t landed. That said, the official Call of Duty website makes reference to Sergei Ravenov being the NPC to approach in order to start the mission.

As with other narrative-focused missions within MW3 Zombies, you’ll need to survive the escalating waves of undead. Objectives will include finding specific clues to track down your next task, and completing mini objectives within a time limit. When it’s complete, a new Rift Gate will open in the level.

Head through that Rift Gate to take you to a new region of the Dark Aether. Within this location, you’ll need to complete tasks specific to that area and survive for fixed amounts of time. Doing so earns passive rewards as you strive further on. As you may have guessed, one of those randomized rewards can be the Blood Burner Key. It’s never guaranteed, but this is the only way to be in with a chance of getting it.

Image Source: Activision

MW3 Zombies Blood Burner Abilities

Once you’ve managed to get the Blood Burner Key, you’ll no doubt already be quite far into a MW3 Zombies match. It likely sits as a key item in your inventory, so you don’t need to drop a weapon to hold it. You’ll probably need to press a D-pad shortcut to use it, which summons the two-wheeled Wonder Vehicle.

There are two unique elements that make the Blood Burner such a useful vehicle. First of all, it can ride across bodies of water. As you approach later rounds in MW3 Zombies and find yourself practically surrounded by the undead, it’s a great way to dip out of action and regenerate health. That said, the Blood Burner runs on zombie blood, so you’ll need to constantly kill more enemies to continue riding it.

If you’re out of fuel and facing an incoming zombie horde, you can activate the Blood Burner’s Aether Pulse ability. This fires an AoE attack that kills all nearby enemies, acting like a localized version of the nuke power-up. It’s unclear how often you can use this and how you actually power it up in the first place, so we’ll have to wait and see.

That’s everything we know about getting the Blood Burner Key and riding this Wonder Vehicle in MW3 Zombies! For more on the game, check out all MW3 Zombies camo challenges, plus the Season 2 Reloaded patch notes.