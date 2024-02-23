How to Fix Rank Reset to Level 1 Error in CoD MW3 & Warzone

The vast CoD player base is reporting that they are experiencing certain issues within the game. Those issues include various parts of gameplay and questions are being asked. Here’s our guide on how to fix Rank Reset to Level 1 in CoD MW3 and Warzone.

Rank Reset to Level 1Error Fix in MW3 & Warzone

Activision is currently working on a fix for the rank reset to level 1 error in MW3 and Warzone. They addressed the issue on their official X page for Call of Duty updates.

“We’re working on a fix for a known issue that appeared overnight that is preventing progress from being tracked in various areas of the game including but not limited to events, challenges, Battle Pass, and SR”, they stated.

We're working on a fix for a known issue that appeared overnight that is preventing progress from being tracked in various areas of the game including but not limited to events, challenges, Battle Pass, and SR.



Activision added that players may also notice unusual behavior related to the account level, as well as loadouts.

This isn’t the first time that players have experienced issues with the MW3 ranking system. Back in December 2023, not long after the launch of Modern Warfare 3 Season 1, some players got the warning message saying “Error: Your data is corrupt or didn’t download properly. You must reset your rank and unlocks to continue. [Reason: NIAMEY-LOGAN]. Yes or No?”.

Not long after, Activision said that the error message was incorrect and that ranks, purchases, and unlocks were safe. However, they added that loadout, customization, and certain settings may be reset.

Rank Reset Error Possible Fix in CoD MW3 & Warzone

Here are two possible ways you can try to fix the error in case you are one of the users who got the warning message.

The first one includes going to the Settings tab and restarting the game client. These are the steps to do that:

When you get the warning message, choose “Yes”

Afterward, open the Settings menu via the Quick Settings option

Press the Circle button on your console or Esc on your PC to exit the Settings menu

Restart the game client

Another thing you could try is to check the integrity of your game files on Steam. Here is how to check them:

Go to your Steam library

From the list of your games, select MW3

Right-click on it and select Properties

Under the Properties tab, choose Local Files

Right-click on the “Verify integrity of game files” option

After the process is completed, restart Steam

That’s everything we know so far about the Rank Reset error in CoD MW3 & Warzone and how to fix it. Hopefully, this bug won’t last long, since the developers are currently working to fix the issue.

For similar Twinfinite guides, make sure to check how to fix the Minot Myer Error or the Minot Hawthorne Error.