How to Fix MW3 Minot Myer Error

It’s always frustrating when your online game of choice has a sudden error, and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is no exception. Fortunately, we did some digging and can now report back to you on how to fix the Minot Myer Error in MW3.

Recommended Videos

MW3 Minot Myer Error Fixes – Can You Fix the Minot Myer Error in Modern Warfare 3?

So we have some good news and some bad news for you. The bad news is that there isn’t a surefire fix for the MW3 Minot Myer error outside of logging off and waiting until the servers are more stable before you try to play again.

Like the many other errors that popped up around the same time as this one, the issue is caused by an unintended glitch in the game’s design brought on by recent updates or maintenance as well as server strain due to the number of people trying to play the game at once.

The game’s developer is aware of the issue though, and they posted to their official Call of Duty Updates account on Twitter/X to let players know that the issues are on their radar and to hold tight while they get things back in working order.

But there’s still the good news: None of the negative effects experienced by the Minot Myer Error or any other glitch are permanent. Your rank hasn’t been permanently reduced, and at most you’ll miss out on some daily challenges.

Is this an ideal outcome? Not really, but at least the damage done to players is minimal.

How to Prevent Minot Myer Error

As for how you can prevent the MW3 Minot Myer Error in the future, our best advice is to keep an eye on the server status of the game via sites like Downdetector.

If the servers are experiencing issues, then there’s a pretty good chance that the error can affect you and your account. To that end, you can check the game’s server status to verify whether or not it’s safe to log in or if you should hold off until a later time.

And with that, you’re all caught up on how to fix the Minot Myer Error in MW3. For info on how to fix the other errors that plague the game from time to time, check out our guides on how to fix the Minot Hawthorne Error and whether or not the servers are down.