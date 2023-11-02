MW3 Server Status – Is Modern Warfare 3 Down?

With the release of Modern Warfare 3, it’s no surprise to see a few errors and server issues during the game’s early stages. So, if you are experiencing any problems with the network, we’re here to explain if MW3 is currently down.

Are the Modern Warfare 3 Servers Down?

As of right now, the MW3 servers are seemingly active, but you may run into issues due to a recent service outage. This can impact the Campaign Early Access, account ownership checks, and progressions systems, so you may want to wait until the servers clear up. The Call of Duty Updates official Twitter has also indicated that challenges and online progression should be running and keeping track of your data for your rank.

🛠️ #MW3 #MW2



Services impacted by this outage are now recovering. Players should not observe a loss in Campaign completion progress. Challenges and other online progression systems are once again tracking, although it may take some time for the accurate Player Rank to appear. https://t.co/ruSG340gzV — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) November 2, 2023

Although the servers are gradually recovering, many users who pre-ordered Modern Warfare 3 still can’t access the campaign, and there has been no word from the account about this issue. On the other hand, a few updates have been implemented to resolve issues, including the error with the ‘disc required’ notification and the disappearance of the Underbarrel Attachment in the Gunsmith.

Given that Modern Warfare 3 just launched its Campaign Early Access period, there will likely be more downtimes with the large number of players joining in.

How to Check Modern Warfare 3 Servers

You can look at the current status of the Modern Warfare 3 servers by checking the Call of Duty Updates Twitter account or Activision’s Online Services page. Those who go to the Online Services website will immediately see the status of the CoD network for all platforms. You can also select your corresponding device to ensure your platform is running properly.

But since this option is a bit broad, you can keep track of all the latest patches through the COD Updates page, which consistently provides you with updates on error codes and server statuses. If you’re a big fan of the series, I highly recommend following this account to be informed about any recent changes.

That covers everything you need to know about the Modern Warfare 3 servers. For more help, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to mute and unmute players.