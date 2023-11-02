How to Mute and Unmute Players in Modern Warfare 3

Music can be great while playing games, but not when blasted from your teammate's microphone

Voice chat in Call of Duty can be both a blessing and a curse. To maintain your own sanity, you’ll want to mute or unmute players in Modern Warfare 3.

Whether you want to mute only a single player or all nonparty members, or turn off voice chat altogether, you are only a few clicks away from stopping the karaoke session going on in the lobby.

Muting and Unmuting Players In Modern Warfare 3

Voice chat is an integral part of the MW3 experience, and there are a few options to tweak and make your gameplay more enjoyable.

How to change voice chat settings from the main menu

Open the in-game menu Switch to the settings tab Select Audio from the settings list Toggle the Voice Chat option from On to Off

Alternatively, you can enable only specific voice channels by selecting one of the options from the Game Voice Channel drop-down list:

All Lobby – you will be able to hear everyone in the lobby over voice chat

– you will be able to hear everyone in the lobby over voice chat Party Only – everybody except your party members will be muted

– everybody except your party members will be muted Friends Only – everybody who isn’t on your friends list will be muted

– everybody who isn’t on your friends list will be muted Friends & Channels – people who aren’t in your friends list or in any of your channels will be muted

Keep in mind that muting any player will also prevent them from hearing you over voice chat.

Image Source: Activision

How to mute or unmute individual players in the pre-game lobby

Select the player you want to mute from the lobby screen Click on Toggle Mute to mute that individual player

How to mute all players from the pre-game lobby

Click on the Voice: All Lobby button in the bottom left of the pre-game lobby screen Click on Mute All to turn off voice chat during this game only

Optionally, you can disable only Proximity Chat from this menu or adjust the Game Voice Channel settings; options are the same as in the Audio settings menu.

How to mute and unmute players in-game using the scoreboard

Open the Scoreboard Select the player you want to mute or unmute using your mouse or controller Click Mute/Unmute on the bottom left of your screen

You can also access the Game Voice Channel menu from the scoreboard by selecting the Voice: All Lobby option in the bottom left of the screen.

It should now be easier to focus on the game without listening to your teammates quarrel with their parents over the voice chat. Or it may have been interesting, so you want to unmute them now? In either case, you are now ready to tackle that issue. Another way you can improve your MW3 experience is to use the best available weapons, so make sure to check out this weapons guide on Best Weapons in MW3.