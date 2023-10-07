How MW3’s New Create-a-Class System Works

As Call of Duty constantly evolves with each new installment, the typical game features get regular makeovers. One feature, in particular, is the Create-a-Class system, which definitely looks nothing like it did when it was first introduced in Call of Duty 4. This specific mechanic lets you customize your gear to take into matches, and it offers more than it has before in the new game.

Modern Warfare 3 Create-a-Class Explained

Starting with the Modern Warfare reboot in 2019, gun customization has become much more specific than in previous iterations. This still carries forward, and MW3 takes this one step further. Every aspect of the Create-a-Class function in the new game is familiar but definitely more refined. There are nine separate aspects in which to choose when making your own class.

The most significant change this time is that perks no longer exist in their traditional form. They have been reworked into clothing/armor pieces. Rather than simply choosing these unique character abilities, they are now visually applied, letting you further customize your operator.

Vests

These offer things like longer Tac Sprint or the chance to resupply your Lethal/Tactical items every 25 seconds. While they give some bonuses on their own, they also change the shape of your loadout options. For instance, the Engineer Vest doesn’t allow you to take a Lethal item, but you get two Tacticals. Along these lines, the Gunner Vest gives you the ability to have two primaries, but you can’t have boots.

Gloves

Gloves, as expected, deal with the usual weapon-handling perks. Things like Scavenger still exist, and you get some neat fingerless gloves to go with it. If you are more the type to want to reload while sprinting for an exit, there’s a pair for that, too.

Boots

Boots (though technically shoes in general, based on the choices) affect how you move around the map. Some help with climbing while reducing fall damage, or they increase movement/swimming speed. If you’re feeling like being silent, you could go with a pair of sneakers that don’t give off any footstep sounds.

Gear

Unlike previous choices, Gear isn’t exactly different choices of a specific clothing piece/type. Instead, it is more like pieces of equipment that accentuate your operator in a more general sense. These are things like ghillie suits or headsets that don’t pair with other pieces of perk clothing.

Weapons

The Gunsmith returns, letting you pick any five distinct parts of your weapons, whether it be the stock, barrel, rear grips, or optics. If you find a weapon you truly love, this lets you tune it to fit you even more perfectly.

Pistols have continued to get some of that love, as well, and you can take something as basic as an M9 Beretta (named in-game as a Renetti) and adjust things to a specific degree. This means changing smaller things like the triggers or even giving it a stock like the Red 9 in Resident Evil 4.

Tactical Items

As things like flash and stun grenades are expected items, MW3 has truly stepped up the new options. These include the Battle Rage inhaler that helps with health regen and resisting the effects of other tacticals. The one that will likely get the most attention is the EMD Grenade that explodes into tiny trackers that mark enemies on your team’s minimap.

Lethal Items

While the usual grenades are covered, Lethal items are already getting a fun boost in possibilities. The best example is the Breacher Drone, which is essentially a flying RC-XD but not actually a killstreak. Players who learn to pilot these well enough will quickly turn the tide in objective-based game modes.

Field Equipment

Again, you have your usual options like a Trophy System or Munitions Box. However, a new piece of equipment has arrived called the A.C.S. that entirely changes objective-based game modes by letting players remotely capture points and even hack enemy devices. This means you can plant this in an innocuous place on a point in a Domination match, and you can be set up somewhere else to pick off enemies to roll in to take it.

As with any modern Call of Duty, new weapons and equipment are constantly added with seasons, and Modern Warfare 3 will undoubtedly continue that pattern. This means while the game launches with cool loadout items, it will only get crazier as it ages. If you’d like to get a better grasp on new Modern Warfare 3 features, be sure to check out our coverage in the links below.