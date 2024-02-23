How to Fix MW3 Minot Hawthorne Error

Trying to dive into Call of Duty but encountering the MW3 Minot Hawthorne error? There’s nothing more annoying than wanting to rank up in multiplayer to unlock some new camos, only to face this error. In this guide, we’ll provide some tips on how to get around it.

MW3 Minot Hawthorne Error Fix

The best way to fix the Minot Hawthorne error in MW3 is to close down your game and reopen it.

We know this isn’t the most ideal fix out there. That said, Minot Hawthorne is one of those error codes that comes from Activision’s side, not from players. Fortunately, it’s an error that you can flush out and bypass by fully closing the Call of Duty application. Then, simply load it back up again.

Welp was gonna play some zombies this morning but @CallofDuty said nah minot hawthorne. Also all my guns have been reset back to level 1 and my account level is reset back to 1. 😑😑😑😑 — TheBootLeg (@_BootLeg_) February 23, 2024

The only other option is to wait until Activision puts out a patch or hotfix to get rid of the Minot Hawthorne error. This is bound to be pretty much imminent, given that Call of Duty MW3 is an always-online game and not being able to get into the servers is a major barrier for people playing.

It’s worth keeping an eye on the official COD Updates X page, which updates based on server status and the progress on fixing errors. On Feb. 23 it posted that these errors, also including problems involving SBMM and progression, were currently being worked on.

When that happens, there may be a very brief period of downtime as the hotfix is added to the servers. This X account will no doubt inform players when that happens. Until then though, your only option is to fully close the game on your console or PC and try again. We’ve had some success via this method, as it seems to bypass the error entirely.

That's everything you need to know about fixing the Minot Hawthorne MW3 error.