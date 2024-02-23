Category:
Guides

How to Fix MW3 Minot Hawthorne Error

Bypass this annoying error!
Image of Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 10:22 am
A skeleton operator in MW3.
Image Source: Activision

Trying to dive into Call of Duty but encountering the MW3 Minot Hawthorne error? There’s nothing more annoying than wanting to rank up in multiplayer to unlock some new camos, only to face this error. In this guide, we’ll provide some tips on how to get around it.

MW3 Minot Hawthorne Error Fix

The best way to fix the Minot Hawthorne error in MW3 is to close down your game and reopen it.

We know this isn’t the most ideal fix out there. That said, Minot Hawthorne is one of those error codes that comes from Activision’s side, not from players. Fortunately, it’s an error that you can flush out and bypass by fully closing the Call of Duty application. Then, simply load it back up again.

The only other option is to wait until Activision puts out a patch or hotfix to get rid of the Minot Hawthorne error. This is bound to be pretty much imminent, given that Call of Duty MW3 is an always-online game and not being able to get into the servers is a major barrier for people playing.

It’s worth keeping an eye on the official COD Updates X page, which updates based on server status and the progress on fixing errors. On Feb. 23 it posted that these errors, also including problems involving SBMM and progression, were currently being worked on.

When that happens, there may be a very brief period of downtime as the hotfix is added to the servers. This X account will no doubt inform players when that happens. Until then though, your only option is to fully close the game on your console or PC and try again. We’ve had some success via this method, as it seems to bypass the error entirely.

That’s everything you need to know about fixing the Minot Hawthorne MW3 error. Until a solid fix emerges, check out all MW3 Zombies camo challenges and how to change reticle in the game.

Read Article How to Fix Loadouts Not Working in MW3 & Warzone
Two operators in MW3.
Category:
Guides
Guides
How to Fix Loadouts Not Working in MW3 & Warzone
Keenan McCall Keenan McCall Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Roblox Anime Punch Simulator Codes (February 2024)
A Roblox anime character in Anime Punch Simulator.
Category:
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox Anime Punch Simulator Codes (February 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Feb 23, 2024
Read Article How to Fix Rank Reset Error in CoD MW3 & Warzone
Warzone and MW3 Season 2
Category:
Guides
Guides
How to Fix Rank Reset Error in CoD MW3 & Warzone
Nenad Milićević Nenad Milićević Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Best Fortnite XP Maps for Chapter 5 Season 1 (February 2024)
Best XP Maps in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
Category:
Guides
Guides
Best Fortnite XP Maps for Chapter 5 Season 1 (February 2024)
Cameron Waldrop Cameron Waldrop Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Best Working Coin Master Free Spins Links (February 2024)
Coin Master Free Spins and Coins
Category:
Guides
Guides
Best Working Coin Master Free Spins Links (February 2024)
Slobodan Brkljač Slobodan Brkljač Feb 23, 2024
Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton is a video games journalist currently working as Senior Guides Writer and Associate Editor at Twinfinite. He has undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Journalism, Media, and Culture, and previously specialised in entertainment writing.