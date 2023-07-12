Call of Duty

When Is CoD Coming to Game Pass? Explained

The newest arrival of Xbox Game Pass.

Call of Duty Xbox Game Pass Release
Image Source: Activision

Microsoft’s recent US FTC Activision acquisition will bring to a change to the world of Call of Duty as we know it, as more title agreements have been put in place. More specifically, this transition will finally implement the hit series into the Game Pass, allowing users to access a considerable amount of installments through its subscription. So, if you are wondering when Call of Duty will be coming to the Game Pass, here’s what you can expect with this new development.

When Will Call of Duty Be On Game Pass?

According to recent reports, new Call of Duty games will be coming to the Xbox Game Pass in 2025, but the older titles may release sooner. Keep in mind that this rough release date is subject to change, given that other factors from the court case can affect the transition.

Although CoD will most likely launch on Xbox Game Pass in 2025, you can anticipate a possible release in the next year or so, as fans in the comments have noted the deal’s expiration in 2024. Therefore, you may get all the games sooner than expected, from July to August next year.

It isn’t entirely clear if the new Call of Duty games will be available on Day One, but since popular entries like Starfield and Forza Motorsport are included, it may be accessible. Currently, Game Pass does not feature any titles from the series, whether it be the latest Modern Warfare 2 or the older generational installments. But, if the proceedings take shape, we could see the return of classics, such as Black Ops, Modern Warfare, and World at War.

For now, we’ll have to see what happens next for the Activision acquisition, where we can hopefully get more information on CoD’s Game Pass availability. But while you wait, you can check out the latest content with the Season 4 Reloaded changes or explore the relevant links below for additional information.

Related Posts

About the author

Kristina Ebanez

Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.

More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Comments