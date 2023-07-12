When Is CoD Coming to Game Pass? Explained

Microsoft’s recent US FTC Activision acquisition will bring to a change to the world of Call of Duty as we know it, as more title agreements have been put in place. More specifically, this transition will finally implement the hit series into the Game Pass, allowing users to access a considerable amount of installments through its subscription. So, if you are wondering when Call of Duty will be coming to the Game Pass, here’s what you can expect with this new development.

When Will Call of Duty Be On Game Pass?

According to recent reports, new Call of Duty games will be coming to the Xbox Game Pass in 2025, but the older titles may release sooner. Keep in mind that this rough release date is subject to change, given that other factors from the court case can affect the transition.

if you’re wondering when new Call of Duty games arrive on Xbox Game Pass if the Activision Blizzard deal goes ahead, the CMA previously revealed it’s not until 2025 pic.twitter.com/s8R6wbH8N7 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 12, 2023

Although CoD will most likely launch on Xbox Game Pass in 2025, you can anticipate a possible release in the next year or so, as fans in the comments have noted the deal’s expiration in 2024. Therefore, you may get all the games sooner than expected, from July to August next year.

Didn't other documents mentioned that the exclusivity COD DEAL Sony has expires with the next COD? So that means the deal its only up until promotion from COD 2024 starts.

So that leaves the gamepass door open like in July or August next year. — f a b r e g a s (@fabregaspastore) July 12, 2023

It isn’t entirely clear if the new Call of Duty games will be available on Day One, but since popular entries like Starfield and Forza Motorsport are included, it may be accessible. Currently, Game Pass does not feature any titles from the series, whether it be the latest Modern Warfare 2 or the older generational installments. But, if the proceedings take shape, we could see the return of classics, such as Black Ops, Modern Warfare, and World at War.

For now, we’ll have to see what happens next for the Activision acquisition, where we can hopefully get more information on CoD’s Game Pass availability. But while you wait, you can check out the latest content with the Season 4 Reloaded changes or explore the relevant links below for additional information.