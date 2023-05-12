Warzone 2 Weapon Tier List: Best Meta Guns For Season 3

Activision

Warzone 2’s third season has now had its mid-season update, meaning the battle royale’s weapon pool has shifted again as Season 3 Reloaded heads towards Season 4. This is the ultimate Warzone 2 weapon tier list, letting you know the best meta guns for Season 3.

The May 10 Season 3 Reloaded patch nerfed the Vaznev-9K, Kastov 545 and ISO Hemlock, among others. It also buffed the BAS-P, M16 and M13B, meaning some old favorites are not quite as powerful as they once were. The update also introduced a new ‘Minimum Armor Damage’ mechanic, meaning some weapons will always do a set damage to armor, regardless of range.

We’ll begin by breaking down the tier list, before going in detail on our three favorite weapons and offering best class loadouts for each.

Warzone 2 Weapon Tier List in Season 3

There’s over 60 weapons to pick from in Warzone 2 right now, with more promised in future updates like Season 4. Some, like pistols and melee weapons are far less usable, but we’re breaking down each in the tier list below.

The M13B, STB 556 and Lachmann Sub stand out as some of the strongest weapons right now, while the ISO Hemlock drops to C-Tier after its significant nerfs in Season 3 were followed by another pummelling in Season 3 Reloaded.

We’re also pushing the M13B into S-Tier as it grows in popularity and viability, while the BAS-P rises to A-Tier thanks to another buff. It could yet reach S-Tier.

Tier Weapons S FJX Imperium, Lachmann Sub, M13B, MCPR 3000, STB 556, Vaznev-9K A BAS-P, Chimera, Cronen Squall, Kastov 762, M4, MX9, PDSW 528, Rapp H, Sakin MG38, TAQ-56, VEL 46, Victus XMR B FSS Hurricane, FTAC Recon, ISO Hemlock, Kastov-74u, KV Broadside, Lachmann 556, Lachmann 762, Minibak, RAAL LMG, RPK, SP-X 80, Tempus Torrent, X13 Auto C Basilisk, Bryson 890, EBR-14, Fennec 45, HCR 56, 556 Icarus, Kastov 545, LA-B 330, Lockwood MK2, M16, Signal 50, SP-R 208, TAQ-M, TAQ-V D Bryson 800, Crossbow, Expedite 12, .50 GS, LM-S, Lockwood 300, P890, RPG-7, SA-B 50, SO-14, X12 E Combat Knife, Dual Kodachis, JOKR, PILA, Riot Shield, Strela-P

Naturally, this weapon tier list is subject to change, with upcoming updates guaranteed to make some guns stronger and others weaker.

Note that the rankings take into account relativity and context, meaning players need to use weapons as they were intended. If you try and snipe someone across the map with the X13 Auto you’ll be eliminated; the same as if you try and run-and-gun with the Victus XMR sniper.

Best Weapons in WZ2 Right Now

With the Warzone 2 weapon tier list in the books, we’re going to run through our picks for the best three weapons in WZ2 right now, offering a loadout for each.

M13B

The M13B is a classic CoD weapon but actually came to Warzone 2 back with Season One. It’s gradually improved since then, with its fast fire-rate and strong handling making it a great assault rifle, if one that does still struggle at ultra long-ranges. Your best build is detailed below:

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Rear Grip: D37 Grip

D37 Grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Stock: Bruen R90 Factory

STB 556

Exploding in popularity thanks to its Season 3 buffs, the STB 556 thrives off the back of its fire-rate. It wasn’t buffed in Season 3 Reloaded, but it still keeps its spot in the top three of this Warzone 2 weapon tier list as other ARs – like the TAQ-56 and ISO Hemlock – received nerfs. It’s best used with attachments to maximize its accuracy and range:

Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Stock: Bruen HCR 56 Stock

Bruen HCR 56 Stock Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Stip-40 Grip Magazine: 42 Round Mag

Lachmann Sub

The Lachmann Sub (MP5) has now replaced the Vaznev-9K as our go-to SMG, mainly because the Vaznev has now received back to back nerfs. It’s still a close-run race between the two SMG powerhouses, but we’re giving the edge to the Lachmann because of its fire-rate and pure damage output. The best attachments are detailed below:

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Magazine: 40 Round Mags

40 Round Mags Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

That rounds off the ultimate Warzone 2 weapon tier list, as well as our picks for the best guns in Warzone 2 right now. Be sure to check out the related content below, which will guarantee even more success in MW2 and CoD’s battle royale!

