Hunter Era Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 17, 2024
We added new codes.
Recommended Videos
Every Hunter who dreams about treasure and adventure should seek the thrills on Roblox. Of all HxH-inspired games, Hunter Era is my favorite. Explore the rich world, engage in high-octane combat, hone your skills, and unleash the full potential of your Hatsu with the help of Hunter Era codes.
All Hunter Era Codes List
Hunter Era Codes (Working)
- 20klikes: 10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, 10 Hatsu Spins, and 10 Family Spins (New)
- srr4leveling: 2 hours of x2 EXP
- 15kuMoon: 10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, 10 Hatsu Spins, and 10 Family Spins
- update1: 15 Skill Spins, 15 Nen Color Spins, 15 Hatsu Spins, and 15 Family Spins
- hunterexam: 1 Reset Stats
- 10klikes: 10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, 10 Hatsu Spins, and 10 Family Spins
- 7klikes: 1 Reset Stats
- 6klikes: 5 Skill Spins, 5 Nen Color Spins, 5 Hatsu Spins, and 5 Family Spins
- FunzyLabs: 10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, and 10 Hatsu Spins
Hunter Era Codes (Expired)
- 5klikes
- 4klikes
- 3klikes
- TRADER
- 2klikes
- 1klikes
- UZUMAKI
- sorry4shutdown
- sorry4delay
- GAMEOPEN
- RELEASE
Related: Demonfall Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Hunter Era
Redeeming codes for Hunter Era is easy when you know where to look. Follow the tutorial below:
- Launch Hunter Era on Roblox.
- Click the Settings button in the main menu.
- Enter a code into the Code Here text box.
- Press Redeem to claim your rewards.
If you can’t get enough of anime-inspired titles, you can enrich your experience with free rewards by visiting our Clover Retribution Codes and Type Soul Codes articles, too.
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Jul 17, 2024 05:00 am