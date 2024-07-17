Hunter Era Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 17, 2024 We added new codes.

Every Hunter who dreams about treasure and adventure should seek the thrills on Roblox. Of all HxH-inspired games, Hunter Era is my favorite. Explore the rich world, engage in high-octane combat, hone your skills, and unleash the full potential of your Hatsu with the help of Hunter Era codes.

All Hunter Era Codes List

Hunter Era Codes (Working)

20klikes : 10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, 10 Hatsu Spins, and 10 Family Spins (New)

: 10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, 10 Hatsu Spins, and 10 Family Spins srr4leveling : 2 hours of x2 EXP

: 2 hours of x2 EXP 15kuMoon : 10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, 10 Hatsu Spins, and 10 Family Spins

: 10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, 10 Hatsu Spins, and 10 Family Spins update1 : 15 Skill Spins, 15 Nen Color Spins, 15 Hatsu Spins, and 15 Family Spins

: 15 Skill Spins, 15 Nen Color Spins, 15 Hatsu Spins, and 15 Family Spins hunterexam : 1 Reset Stats

: 1 Reset Stats 10klikes : 10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, 10 Hatsu Spins, and 10 Family Spins

: 10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, 10 Hatsu Spins, and 10 Family Spins 7klikes : 1 Reset Stats

: 1 Reset Stats 6klikes : 5 Skill Spins, 5 Nen Color Spins, 5 Hatsu Spins, and 5 Family Spins

: 5 Skill Spins, 5 Nen Color Spins, 5 Hatsu Spins, and 5 Family Spins FunzyLabs: 10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, and 10 Hatsu Spins

Hunter Era Codes (Expired)

5klikes

4klikes

3klikes

TRADER

2klikes

1klikes

UZUMAKI

sorry4shutdown

sorry4delay

GAMEOPEN

RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Hunter Era

Redeeming codes for Hunter Era is easy when you know where to look. Follow the tutorial below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Hunter Era on Roblox. Click the Settings button in the main menu. Enter a code into the Code Here text box. Press Redeem to claim your rewards.

