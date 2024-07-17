Hunter Era promo art
Hunter Era Codes (July 2024)

Unlock your full potential by redeeming Hunter Era codes!
Maja Kovačević
Published: Jul 17, 2024 05:00 am

Updated: July 17, 2024

We added new codes.

Every Hunter who dreams about treasure and adventure should seek the thrills on Roblox. Of all HxH-inspired games, Hunter Era is my favorite. Explore the rich world, engage in high-octane combat, hone your skills, and unleash the full potential of your Hatsu with the help of Hunter Era codes.

All Hunter Era Codes List

Hunter Era Codes (Working)

  • 20klikes: 10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, 10 Hatsu Spins, and 10 Family Spins (New)
  • srr4leveling: 2 hours of x2 EXP
  • 15kuMoon: 10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, 10 Hatsu Spins, and 10 Family Spins
  • update1: 15 Skill Spins, 15 Nen Color Spins, 15 Hatsu Spins, and 15 Family Spins
  • hunterexam: 1 Reset Stats
  • 10klikes: 10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, 10 Hatsu Spins, and 10 Family Spins
  • 7klikes: 1 Reset Stats
  • 6klikes: 5 Skill Spins, 5 Nen Color Spins, 5 Hatsu Spins, and 5 Family Spins
  • FunzyLabs: 10 Skill Spins, 10 Nen Color Spins, and 10 Hatsu Spins

Hunter Era Codes (Expired)

  • 5klikes
  • 4klikes
  • 3klikes
  • TRADER
  • 2klikes
  • 1klikes
  • UZUMAKI
  • sorry4shutdown
  • sorry4delay
  • GAMEOPEN
  • RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Hunter Era

Redeeming codes for Hunter Era is easy when you know where to look. Follow the tutorial below:

  • How to redeem Hunter Era codes
    Image by Twinfinite
  • How to redeem Hunter Era code
    Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Hunter Era on Roblox.
  2. Click the Settings button in the main menu.
  3. Enter a code into the Code Here text box.
  4. Press Redeem to claim your rewards.

