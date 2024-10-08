Vision Traits Tier List (October 2024)

There are 32 traits in Vision, a soccer simulator game in Roblox, which can be rolled and equipped alongside your perks and skills to create a powerful build for your character. In this guide, we’ll provide you with a tier list of the best traits in Vision, including all their effects.

Best Traits Tier List in Roblox Vision

Rankings Traits S Metavision, Spider Nest, Gambler’s High, Hunter, Rigid Dribbling, Thief. A Time Dilation, Celebrity, Vampire, Shinobi, Clinical Finisher, Monster, Accelerator, Hero, Villain, Timekeeper, Pleaser, Encouraging. B Relentless, Twin, Bull, Sinner, Hungry, Bear Trap, Saviour. C Achilles’ Heel, Predominate, Deadweight, Driving, C6H12O6 + 6O2 -> 6CO2 + 6H2O, Dummy, Resilient.

S-Tier Traits

The following six traits are some of the rarest in the game, but also the strongest ones. Some focus entirely on pushing your stats to their limits, such as Metavision and Gambler’s High, while others will help you successfully intercept the ball in various situations. If you roll at least one of them, you’re definitely headed for a victory!

Traits Effects Metavision -Reveals enemy’s charge bar.

-Reduces skill cooldown times.

-Increases stamina.

-Buffs all your stats if successfully intercepted a ball. Spider Nest -Intercepts the ball, which was passed to the opposing team.

-Marks the opponent team’s players with a special hitbox. Gambler’s High -Grants a 33% chance of handling the tackle.

-Buffs all stats if successfully handled the tackle. Hunter -Intercepts the ball, if successfully tackled, the teammate on the opposing team’s side of the field.

-Intercepts the ball, if successfully tackled, the teammate near the penalty box. Rigid Dribbling -All your forward dribbles go even further.

-If a perfect dribble was successful, it pushes it even further. Thief -Intercepts the ball when tackling instead of rolling away.

-If the steal is successful, your I-frames are removed.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

A-Tier Traits

Most rare and legendary traits in Vision are your bread-and-butter choices for almost any build. Here, you can focus specifically either on buffing your own stats or stats of your teammates or creating problems for your enemies. The choice here depends solely on the type of build you’re aiming for.

Traits Effects Time Dilation Slows down a ball that enters the Time Dilation zone around you. Celebrity Grants a buff to an ally teamplayer. Vampire Steals stamina and flow from the opposing team’s player, if successfully tackled. Shinobi Allows you to run faster. Clinical Finisher Increases your power if successfully passed within the penalty box. Monster Buffs your stats and stamina in the case of a successful dribble. Accelerator Allows you to accelerate faster. Hero Gain strength for each point that you’re behind the opposing team. Villain Gain control for each point that you’re ahead of the opposing team. Timekeeper Gain buff to all stats when the timer reaches 60 seconds. Pleaser Buffs speed and power of your teammates if the pass was successful. Encouraging Your teammates gain the same amount of flow as you after a successful tackle of an opposing team’s player.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

B-Tier Traits

Some of the rare traits are ostensibly useful, but the only good part about this group of traits is that they’re simply easier to roll, although they’re not as strong or versatile as the ones in the S-tier or A-tier.

Traits Effects Relentless Gain power when running with a ball at full acceleration, unless you stop, lose the ball, or dribble. Twin Get a bonus if an ally on your team also has a twin and you’re in close proximity to each other on the field. Bull If you run at full acceleration, your slide tackles will go a bit further. Sinner Gain power for every crossbar on the enemy goal. Hungry Gain speed the longer you run without a ball. Bear Trap Reduces the running speed of the opposing team’s player if you tackled them. Saviour Gain power and speed if both teams are tied.

C-Tier Traits

Lastly, here are some traits that won’t make much of a difference on the field and are honestly weak. Others are evidently useless, such as C6H12O6 + 6O2 -> 6CO2 + 6H2O, while some can be used only in extremely tight situations for tricking your opponents, such as Achilles’ Heel and Dummy. In any case, they need to be replaced with something better as soon as possible.

Traits Effects Achilles’ Heel Perform a backheel shot, but you also feint with the charge bar still remaining. Predominate Your chargeball will stay for a bit when filled. Deadweight If you get tackled, the opposing team’s players lose a bit of speed. Driving Slows you down if you stop running with the ball. C6H12O6 + 6O2 -> 6CO2 + 6H2O Regenerate stamina faster by panting. Dummy If the opposing team’s player holds the ball, the opposing team can see your callouts. Resilient Get up faster from tackles.

