Roblox Paradox Codes (October 2024)

Looking to get some free re-rolls for your character in this unique Roblox RPG experience inspired by the anime Bleach? Then you might want to take a look at the latest Roblox Paradox codes. Continue reading to find out how to use them and what rewards you can get.
All Roblox Paradox Codes
Roblox Paradox Codes (Working)
- devicebugs:15 Clan Rerolls, 15 Ability Rerolls, and one Stat Reset
- onemillionvisits: 35 Clan Rerolls, 35 Ability Rerolls, and one Wipe Essence
- lagissues: 35 Clan Rerolls, 35 Ability Rerolls, and one Wipe Essence
- releasecode: 10 Clan Rerolls and 10 Ability Rerolls
- wipecode: One Wipe Essence
- sorryfordevicebugs: 10 Ability Rerolls, 10 Clan Rerolls, and one Stat Reset
Roblox Paradox Codes (Expired)
- clanrerollsplease: 20 Clan Rerolls
- givemeabilityrerolls: 20 Ability Rerolls
- freestatreset: Stat Reset
- itsalmosthere: 15 Clan Rerolls and 15 Ability Rerolls
- morererolls: 15 Clan Rerolls and 15 Ability Rerolls
- newslot: Character Slot
- sorryforbugs: 15 Clan Rerolls and 15 Ability Rerolls
- givemecodesandmylifeisyours: 20 Ability Rerolls
- sorryformobilebugs: 10 Ability Rerolls and 10 Clan Rerolls
- givemeabilityrerolls
- latenightcode: 10 Ability Rerolls and 10 Clan Rerolls
- statresetplease: One Stat Reset
- shutdowncode: 15 Ability Rerolls and 15 Clan Rerolls
- lithmygoat: 10 Ability Rerolls and 10 Clan Rerolls
- 10klikes!: 15 Ability Rerolls, 15 Clan Rerolls, and one Stat Reset
How To Redeem Codes in Paradox
If you are having issues finding how to redeem codes in Paradox, do not fret as it is pretty easy. Just follow these simple steps:
- Launch Paradox in Roblox.
- Find the gear (settings) icon on the top of the screen.
- Click on it, and go to the Codes menu.
- Now select the code you want from this list and paste it into the code box.
- Click the Redeem button.
How To Get More Paradox Codes
If you are looking to get your hands on all the latest and working Paradox codes, you might want to join the Discord server of the developers. Also, you can keep your eyes on the Trello board, as codes will also be updated there.
Of course, another great way to find out all the latest codes is by bookmarking this page and visiting often, as we’ll be updating regularly.
Why Are My Codes Not Working?
Many times, the main issue with codes is typos. That’s why we recommend that you always copy and paste them as they are, without any modifications. If they still won’t work, then it might be that the codes have expired since publishing this guide.
Published: Oct 8, 2024 06:32 am